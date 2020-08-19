This year’s White Bear Lake Area Schools’ supply list (provided by the state and district) includes rubber gloves, face shields, face masks, eye goggles and protective gowns to protect students and staff from the COVID-19 respiratory virus. Students and teachers will receive two reusable masks each and custodial, health, nutrition and special education staff will wear more protective gear as needed. The district has 50,000 disposable masks on hand.
White Bear Lake Area Schools plans to have a hybrid learning plan for all students this fall due to the COVID-19 virus that has been spreading through the country and state since last spring. Students did distance learning last March-June.
Like all districts statewide, the district was given decision power by the state but also given guidance by the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education. Districts were guided to pursue an in-person, hybrid or distance-learning model based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 county residents, over the last 14 days.
In mid-July, Ramsey County had the highest case count of the three counties the district serves at 19.65 per 10,000 residents.
“That puts us in that borderline for that in-person learning for elementary students and hybrid learning for secondary students, and the next category would be hybrid learning for all students,” said Superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak at a special school board meeting held Aug. 7. If there were 20 cases per 10,000 residents, the state would recommend a distance-only model.
The school board decided students in all grades will rotate in the classroom two days a week Monday through Thursday. Board members expressed how difficult the decision was. “This has been a very, very trying time,” said Vice Chair Kim Chapman. “I think there are tremendous issues on each side of this and a tremendous amount of valid points,” he said.
One school board member, Jessica Ellison, voted against the decision. She stated she is concerned about families that need their children in school for their livelihood, as herself, but said teachers and staff are concerned about the hybrid model. She said it would be better to start a distance-learning model rather than hybrid because if case numbers increase in the county, then a distance-learning model would need to be employed.
Having some students doing virtual education from home each and some in the classroom will reduce classroom sizes enough to social distance, said Alison Gillespie, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. All students will do independent distance learning from home on Fridays.
All families can choose only distance learning if desired. An August family survey shows about 20 percent of families so far plan to choose distance learning.
The district will have new cleaning protocols. High-touch areas will be cleaned through the day and every evening a deep cleaning will be done, said Tim Wald, assistant superintendent for finance and operations. Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available throughout the building. New air filters will be installed, and exhaust fans will run 24/7.
“The balancing act between our public safety needs and our need to educate our children is really the balancing act we are trying to work with here, and it is very challenging of course,” Wald noted. “It is an evolving situation and we continue to follow the science.”
Buses will run at 50 percent capacity but parents are encouraged to drop off their students. Students will not be universally screened for symptoms at school; however, parents are encouraged to screen their children prior to arrival. There will be kits at schools to screen students who appear symptomatic and a place to seclude them for the day.
A June survey about the issue by White Bear Lake Area Schools had about 6,000 respondents.
In-person learning was preferred by about 65 percent of respondents. About 22 percent preferred a hybrid model and 13 percent. If in-person learning was not an option, 77 percent preferred a hybrid model.
