Back in Kenya: Brydges share latest news

Birchwood couple Nancy and Bob Brydges are back in Kenya for their annual sabbatical at the faith-based children’s center they helped found.
Nancy’s first missive of the new year from the Brydge’s Centre updated followers of their winter trek to the African country. The news included a health scare for Bob and the announcement of a new addition to the children’s center.
In her “What’s Next”-themed email, Nancy shared that Bob was diagnosed in August with a melanoma on his lung.
“What’s next is a question we asked each other when Bob was diagnosed,” Nancy shared. “He is one of 30 recorded cases in the world to have this type of cancer. So from August to December, he went through every test imaginable to find the mother lode, as this was such a rare place for a melanoma. None was found, so surgery to remove his middle lobe of the lung took place in December.”
So in keeping with her theme, what’s next? Nancy said Bob is healing and they’ve arrived in Kenya to be with the Brydges Centre family. “We were introduced to our newest baby to be abandoned and brought to the center. His last name is Daraja, meaning bridge in Swahili, or Brydge. So we have a new grandchild.”
Four-month-old Aaron Daraja was discovered at a slum dump site. Rescuers found the infant exhausted and struggling to breathe and cry. A police officer notified the center, which took the unwanted baby in and gave him a name.
“He came in tiny, but now I can hardly lift him at 23 pounds,” Nancy said. “He will be loved, cared for, educated and have a family to call his own, thanks to Rosemary (co-founder Wafula) and the Brydges Centre.”
Readers should be familiar with stories about the Brydges, a retired couple who have been part of the orphanage/school in Kenya for decades. Both are retired from careers: Nancy as a substitute teacher in the White Bear Lake school district and Bob as an IT executive for Burlington Northern Railway. Bob also served as executive pastor at Rockpoint Church in Lake Elmo. They’ve lived in Birchwood for almost 50 years.
Nancy’s correspondence included a correction to past Press articles noting that the couple are not missionaries but volunteers. They helped establish the center about 27 years ago to help abandoned and abused children after visiting Kenya as part of an organization called Mission Moving Mountains.
The Brydges spent six months there in the beginning, which is when they became aware of the plight of children living in slums. They decided to take action and partnered with Rosemary Wafula, the center’s current director, who was already working to help children living in deplorable conditions.
In another what’s next, Nancy reported she’s shopping for a washing machine.
“We always ask Rosemary what is needed most at the center. She said they have been praying for a washing machine. Can you imagine washing clothes for at least 30 kids who are not old enough to do their own? This job falls mainly on Mama Mary, who is in her 90s.”
The machine will also be used to teach the “Skills” girls how to use a washing machine. Over 90% of Kenyans do not own a washing machine, Nancy said. “Our Skills students will hope to work for the 10%.”
