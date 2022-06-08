Back for 2022: Tour De Bar bicycle benefit

Back and riding together again is the theme for the 34th annual Tour De Bar bicycle benefit.
Canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, this year’s Aug. 6 tour benefits Shelly Tripp, a White Bear Lake native who is battling an immune system disorder called hypersensitivity pneumonitis and pulmonary fibrosis.
Tripp’s diagnosis followed a bout with pneumonia in 2019. She had an intermittent cough and suffered shortness of breath for a year despite antibiotics and steroids. She worked as a medical assistant in a family practice clinic at the time, and a physician she worked with noticed an abnormality in her nail beds.
As Tripp tells it, he insisted she immediately seek specialty care with a lung specialist. After many CT scans, blood tests and pulmonary function tests, she was referred to a thoracic surgeon. A lung biopsy led to the diagnosis of hypersensitivity pneumonitis.
Tripp explained that the lungs become inflamed from an allergic reaction to inhaled substances. It causes shortness of breath, dry cough, fatigue, fever and chest tightness. She must depend on oxygen at all times. The disease has left Tripp unable to work.
The 2022 benefactor, a wife and mother of five with five grandchildren, said she tries to live life day by day and is grateful to friends and family for their support. She has a three- to five-year life expectancy.
“You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice,” Tripp said.
The bicycle tour starts at 11 a.m. at Sak’s Sports Bar in Vadnais Heights and stops at 20 establishments around the lake. The last stop is an estimated 10 p.m. arrival at Rudy’s Redeye Grill (bicycle lights are required). You must be 21 to participate.
Raffle tickets will be sold at Sak’s for a chance to win a $400 bicycle, courtesy of Strauss Skates & Bicycle, and other prizes.
Co-chair Mike Shearen said three people nominated Tripp for this year’s tour. “They’re just the nicest people,” he added.
Shearen has been organizing the popular event since its sixth year. Wife Linda co-chairs the benefit with him. “She asked me how long I plan to keep doing this,” he said. There’s no end in sight. “I told her, ‘we’ll keep doing it to raise money for people.’ Everyone really looks forward to the first Saturday in August.”
Shearen added that both volunteers and items for drawings are needed. For more information, email tourdebar@hotmail.com. Raffle tickets are also available through the email.
Those unable to attend who would like to make a donation can send a check payable to Tour De Bar Bicycle Benefit to Mike Shearen, 2181 Southwood Drive, White Bear Lake, MN 55110.
— Debra Neutkens
