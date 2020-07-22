Awaiting state decision, local schools anticipate hybrid plan

Awaiting a decision on what form the academic school year will take during the pandemic, the White Bear Lake Area School District and the Mahtomedi School District have been preparing for all scenarios.
Schools are directed by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) to choose between three options:
1. In-person learning for all students;
2. Hybrid learning with strict social distancing and capacity limits; or
3. Distance learning only.
Gov. Tim Walz, in partnership and consultation with MDE and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), is expected to make an announcement by July 27.
Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak, White Bear Lake’s superintendent, anticipates a hybrid plan.
“Obviously, we would love to have students back in school learning with us and back to ‘normal’ so we would prefer to be in-person 100 percent of the time,” stated Wayne Kazmierczak, “but that seems unrealistic, given the nature of the pandemic.”
“A hybrid model seems more realistic, and we are largely focusing our planning efforts on this, while bolstering our approach to distance learning. We are confident that our hybrid model, which includes distance learning, will be high quality and will meet the needs of our students.”
He pledged: “No matter what happens, we will be ready.”
Kazmierczak said “a combination of these three” is likely.
Safe transportation of students is a key issue, he said, and the district is exploring strategies for the in-person and hybrid models.
“Social distancing on a bus is challenging, and adding significantly to the size of the district’s fleet is not realistic or financially prudent. The number of students who rely on district provided transportation will need to be reduced, which means we will need to partner with families and encourage more parents to transport their children to school.”
Kazmierczak acknowledged that “achievement gaps” - kids who fell behind during distance learning in the spring – are an issue. “This is a significant concern for schools throughout the country,” he said.
He said the district has worked hard to ensure that families have proper devices and internet access for students but it is only part of the solution. “The district is determined to provide more time kids can spend with classmates and teachers to learn simultaneously, whether in-person or through technology.”
“We are hopeful that some level of in-person education will be part of the coming school year,” he said, “because we believe that students will get the support they need and ultimately learn best when they can physically be at school.”
The district sent a brief survey to families in June and received almost 6,000 responses. The district gathered more information in July using a platform called “thoughtexchange,” in which families are able to provide thoughts, rate thoughts shared by others, and see a snapshot of the conversation. Over 2,500 people participated. The most common concern, he said, is “the importance of safety in any of the plans the district creates.”
Asked about feedback on distance learning in the spring, Kazmierczak reported that some families were “thankful for the learning that occurred” and their child “received positive individualized attention.” Others found distance learning to be “extremely difficult to navigate” and that their children were “not engaged” and struggled.
The district will be far more prepared than last March, when the school was rushed into distance learning after the stay-at-home order.
“We are so proud of how well our students and families weathered the spring semester, which looked differently than any of us could have anticipated when we began the school year last fall.” said Kazmierczak.
”We look forward to connecting with students this fall, no matter what delivery model is in place. This crisis has provided all of us with an opportunity to learn and grow, and we are confident our school system will be even stronger as a result.”
Mahtomedi families support options 1 and 2;
devices provided to all students
A survey of families in the Mahtomedi School District found most prefer an in-person or hybrid scenario.
“The Mahtomedi district leadership team has worked with staff and families to prepare for a unique school year, one that delivers exceptional learning and that also adheres to health and safety guidelines,” said Alice Seuffert, the district’s communications specialist.
The district surveyed families at each of their school buildings about the three potential scenarios and received 2,300 responses.
More than 75 percent of Mahtomedi families at each of their schools indicated that their child would continue their enrollment under scenarios 1 and 2. Secondary families showed the highest support for a hybrid model, and elementary school families showed the highest support for in-person learning.
The highest number of uncertainties expressed by parents was seen under scenario 3, a sole distance learning model.
The district surveyed parents about their spring 2020 distance learning experience and asked both educators and families for suggestions on improvements should the 2020-21 school year require distance learning components.
Based on this feedback, Seuffert said for any distance learning models the district will focus on scheduling (how live and recorded instruction is used), relationships (connection with classmates and teachers) and instruction (commitment to rigorous instruction and personalized feedback and support).
Distance learning during the spring of 2020 and the feedback the district has since received also informed the technology needs in the district for teachers and learners. Seuffert said those experiences highlighted the need for the district to ensure all teachers and students have a reliable, common, district-provided device with a microphone and webcam.
The district announced that it is able to support all students and teachers with a district-provided device starting with the 2020-21 school year. Support for the “Device for Every Learner and Teacher” program is made possible by a multiyear district investment into infrastructure upgrades and device purchases, Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation (MAEF) grants for device purchases and a lease payment plan that allows the district to both budget for the devices and replace devices as they become obsolete.
“They are also accelerating the timeline to provide devices for all learners out of necessity and the availability of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act,” said Seuffert.
In addition to surveying families, Mahtomedi conducted a districtwide survey of its staff regarding the potential scenarios.
The staff survey identified several health- and safety-related concerns about returning to in-person teaching. The survey also asked staff about their intention to seek accommodations under in-person models, which is allowable under the MDE and MDH guidance for employees with a high risk for illness.
Feedback about the educational models also took place during staff listening sessions the week of July 13 and at family focus group sessions held the week of July 20.
Superintendent Barb Duffrin said, “Our first priority is the safety of students and staff. Regardless of the scenario we must follow, our decision and plans for the 2020-21 school year will be driven by establishing relationships that foster academic and socio-emotional growth, providing technology access and training, strengthening instructional rigor and engagement and maximizing face-to-face learning opportunities for students who need the most direction and support.”
