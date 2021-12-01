Attempt to pause Purple Line fails

WHITE BEAR LAKE — An effort to formally ask the Metropolitan Council to "pause" all planning for the Purple Line, formerly known as Rush Line, failed last week.
Council Member Bill Walsh introduced the resolution Nov. 23 requesting Met Council temporarily stop activity related to the almost half-billion-dollar project until completion of a University of Minnesota study on the pandemic's impact on public transportation.
The 2021 Legislature directed the Department of Transportation to arrange for a study by the U of M's Center for Transportation Studies that looks at COVID-19's impact on ridership numbers, revenue and expenditures and long-term impacts. Results are due to the Legislature by Feb. 1, 2023.
Walsh told council members all he's asking is to stop the bus rapid transit project until the numbers are available.
"If ridership numbers are there, the project goes forward. If not, it should stop," he said.
Council Member Kevin Edberg asked Walsh what he meant by the word "pause?" Walsh replied, "It means we're listening to the people we represent. Their message is to stop the whole project. This is a compromise."
Edberg, acting as council chair in the absence of the mayor, said he didn't come to the same conclusion. "The state does not give the city authority to pause," he maintained. "This is not our project. We won't do the funding. It ain't our gig. The state Legislature put the determination of regional transit in a body that is not us. They (Met Council) have the budgets and authority and guidance. I don't think we have authority to make these determinations."
Council voted 2-2 on the resolution to "pause" the project, which meant it did not pass. Walsh and member Steve Engstran voted yes, Edberg and Doug Biehn voted no. Member Dan Jones was absent.
Edberg admitted after the vote that he was "conflicted."
"I'm not going to support this resolution tonight. The primary reason is this is not our gig. I do have expectations for the Met Council," Edberg added. "I would be amendable to a future motion that identifies certain standards for Met Council to uphold."
After the vote, Biehn explained that he was casting a vote for what he believes "will make the city's future vibrant and bright. We don't want to be only city without access to mass transit," he said.
In a memo prior to the meeting, staff reminded council that the Met Council is already obligated under the rules of the Federal Transit Authority to again assess ridership prior to submitting a final application for funding, which under the current project timeline would not occur until after the projected completion of the study.
Also attached to the council packet was an emailed letter dated Nov. 18 from Purple Line Partners, a group of East Metro area businesses, health care organizations and nonprofits that formed last month to support the project.
The alliance aims to advocate and inform about the benefits of fast, frequent and reliable all-day bus rapid transit service along the 15-mile Metro Purple Line corridor.
Partners include the White Bear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Paul Area Chamber, Minnesota Hmong Chamber of Commerce, Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation, HealthPartners and Maplewood Mall. The letter was signed by Shannon Watson, vice president of public affairs for the St. Paul Area Chamber, and Brian McClung, Park Street Public.
The letter writers said they believe this type of modern transit service "will be an amenity that employees, commuters and residents will utilize for many decades. We ask that the city of White Bear Lake continue to be a partner in this important work."
As a point of interest, Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, a longtime proponent of Rush Line and former task force chair, named the new Metro line. Purple is her favorite color.
