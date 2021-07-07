At least one tech levy question headed for November ballot

The general election of 2020 is long behind us, but the Mahtomedi electorate still has important work to do this coming Nov. 2.
The Mahtomedi School Board at its June 24 meeting began the process of forming at least one question for the November ballot this fall.
About to expire is the district’s technology levy, which must be renewed every 10 years.
The technology levy will expire at the end of the 2021-22 school year if it is not renewed by voters on Nov. 2. There will be no tax increase with the renewal, district officials said, just a continuation of an existing tax as part of the annual school district portion of property taxes.
However, if the board adds a second question to the ballot to increase the tech levy to finance enhanced technology, a tax increase will result from that portion of the levy if voters pass it.
The technology levy is part of the capital projects levy revenue, the amount of which is based on the district’s net tax capacity. Net tax capacity is essentially the value of all property in the Mahtomedi School District. Tax capacity values trend up or down, and so does the amount the district receives from the technology levy each fiscal year.
The tech levy dedicates approximately $700,00 per year to technology in the district. For example, during the 2013-14 school year, the tech levy amount was $569,470. In 2020-21, that amount was $697,423.
Technology funds impact staffing, student digital devices, critical technology infrastructure, training, tech support and esssential teaching and learning tools.
Before beginning the process of preparing the technology levy ballot question, the district administration gauged whether voters will renew it Nov. 2.
The 2021 Community Survey conducted in May by Morris Leatherman generally indicated that more than 75% of participants rated Mahtomedi schools highly overall and valued the schools’ technology opportunities. At all four school buildings, more than 86% of families surveyed rated technology as very important, compared with absolutely essential or not important at all.
If the levy renewal were to fail at the ballot box, taxes dedicated to technology would go down. However, classroom tools and devices could quickly become outdated, more costly to maintain and unreliable. Replacing computers for staff and students could become delayed. If the district needed to spend money on essential technology needs, that money would have to be drawn from the general fund, which would take dollars away from other needs.
Superintendent Barb Duffrin asked the board to give direction to the administration about preparing ballot language to be presented for a board vote at the July 8 meeting.
“I hear support for moving forward with recommendations (to renew the levy) and acknowledge the board’s desire to see more innovation and the use of technology and instructional technology,” Duffrin said at the end of the discussion. “That would be the goal for those of you saying we should go after a higher level ask because the goal ultimately is to see more innovative practices using instructional techology in the district,” she said.
In other words, district residents should not only expect a ballot question on Nov. 2 asking voters to renew the 10-year technology levy, but probably a second question asking for an increase in the 10-year technology levy amount.
Other action from the June 24 Mahtomedi School Board meeting:
The district is expected to remain in good financial stead for the 2021-22 school year, after the board approved the 2021-22 preliminary budget. The district will spend more for wages, salaries and benefits — including increased staff, but will also receive more in basic general education aid, Finance Director Jeff Priess said. The general fund revenue for the 2021-22 school year is estimated to be $43,533,715, and the general fund expenditure budget for the 2021-22 school year is estimated to be $43,245,170. The district will see revenues exceed expenditures by $288,545. By law, the school board must have a budget adopted for the upcoming school year before July 1. Preparation of the preliminary budget started in January, but figures needed from the Legislative session weren’t yet calculated into the budget. Those figures will be included in an upcoming revised budget, Priess said.
The district’s facilities will continue to be looked after financially after the board approved the 2022-2023 version of the long-term facilities maintenance (LTFM) 10-year plan. To participate in the revenue program, the board must approve the plan every year to be included on the payable 2022 tax levy. Funding for the 2022-23 school year is estimated at $1.2 million.
District 832 will be paying its fair share of the Northeast Metropolitan Intermediate School District 916 LTFM 10-year plan after the board approved the contribution of $4,596 as its proportionate share of the $142,000 budget.
Duffrin congratulated the Class of 2021 and commended them on their leadership and resilience. “They wanted to share their spring events together, and they have,” Duffrin said. She also congratulated the boys’ high school baseball team for winning the state championship and two ninth graders for making it to the National History Day finals.
Residents who missed out on the previous food truck event can make plans to arrive early for the next food truck, Pig Approved BBQ, scheduled from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, July 23, in the District Center parking lot.
Members of the community are formally thanked for their generosity to their schools, after the board accepted $2,130 in donations during the past month. The financial gifts came from Brett Smith to the O.H. Anderson Elementary Music Department and from Wells Fargo to the middle school Blackbaud Giving Fund. Built Environments Inc., Kristoffer Breien, Amy Kelly, Suzanne Tameler, and Sara Jane and E. Strecker donated to the high school baseball team.
District voters will have another reason to vote on Nov. 2 after the board approved a resolution calling a special election to fill a school board vacancy originally left by resigning board member Mike Chevalier in 2020. On Nov. 19, the board appointed current board member Tony Vosooney to fill that vacant seat, which will expire at the end of the year. Candidates may file an affidavit of candidacy in the school district clerk’s office from July 27 through Aug. 10. The $2 filing fee must be paid before 5 p.m. Aug. 10. The two-year term on the board will expire on Jan. 2, 2023.
The board next meets at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the District Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Avenue.
— Loretta Harding
