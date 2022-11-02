Assisted living proposed at former convent

WHITE BEAR LAKE — An abandoned plan for a nursing home has morphed into a 14-unit assisted living facility at 3881 Highland Ave.
The long-vacant office building was once a convent for St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
WHITE BEAR LAKE — An abandoned plan for a nursing home has morphed into a 14-unit assisted living facility at 3881 Highland Ave.
The long-vacant office building was once a convent for St. Pius X Catholic Church.
The applicant, Jim Mackey, on behalf of 3881 Property Group, received a conditional use permit last year for a 24-bed nursing home but approvals expired before the use was enacted. The new application is the same except each occupant will have their own room and bath.
A separate request was made to lease the city-owned parking lot adjacent to the facility at Stellmacher Park. City code requires 12 spaces, and the former convent, converted to office space years ago, only has four. That was also approved last year.
Staff recommended approval, noting the property provides “a good opportunity to offer senior assisted living while using an existing building in the neighborhood.” The proposed use is also compatible with the present and future land uses of the area, according to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The project is not anticipated to impact the surrounding single-family homes that abut the property. A six-foot privacy fence is planned along the south and west sides to provide a buffer. The building has been on the property since 1962. There are no proposed changes to the building exterior and there are no plans to expand.
According to Mackey, the project’s architect, interior remodeling of the two-story building will include adding an elevator and numerous bathrooms. An existing kitchen will be updated.
Planning Commission members voted 7-0 in favor of the proposal at their Oct. 24 meeting. City Council will consider the application on its consent agenda Nov. 9. The council’s meeting date moved to Wednesday due to the Nov. 8 election.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.