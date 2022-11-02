Assisted living proposed at former convent

A new proposal will convert a former convent to an assisted living facility. 

 File

WHITE BEAR LAKE — An abandoned plan for a nursing home has morphed into a 14-unit assisted living facility at 3881 Highland Ave. 

The long-vacant office building was once a convent for St. Pius X Catholic Church. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.