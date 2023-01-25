WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The project isn’t a done deal, but 2023 street improvements estimated to cost $1.67 million will move forward with a preparation of plans and specifications.
The Town Board approved next steps for a multistreet project Jan. 18 following a public hearing. Streets involved include Gilfillan Lane, Greenhaven Drive, Moon Lake Circle, Crescent Curve, Meadowlands Drive and Birch Bend Lane. At this point, North Birch Lake Boulevard is part of the project cost, but may be omitted in the future. The township shares the road with White Bear Lake, which indicated it was not in a position to fund the project this year.
Town Engineer Larry Poppler told those attending that overall assessable costs for mill and overlay are $1.4 million. With 203 assessable units along the 1.8 miles of streets, assessments are estimated at $4,000 per unit.
The township will bond for the project, if it gets final approval, once costs are known. Assessments would pay $814,000 of the project, the township would levy $597,000 and utility funds would pay about $180,000. Construction would start in June or July.
The North Birch Lake Boulevard segment shared with the city has an estimated cost of $86,000. Supervisors asked staff to negotiate a joint powers agreement with White Bear Lake before committing to the addition. If successful, the township would pay about $40,000 of the cost.
Property owners who spoke during the public hearing asked about the assessment amount and speed issues on Greenhaven.
A Gilfillan Lane property owner asked if the assessment cost was guaranteed.
Poppler explained that the figure was an estimate. The town engineer noted that the assessment can only be as much as the benefit of the improvement, per state statute. “In today’s world, construction costs outpace the benefit,” Poppler noted, iterating that the $4,000 is an estimate based on similar projects. He added that the township has hired an expert to do a benefit appraisal.
Another homeowner felt the assessment figure was excessive for “50 feet of property” and a “number that some can’t afford.” She noted that both the funeral home and church (at Greenhaven and Highway. 96) often have full parking lots and should be charged more for “wear and tear” on the road.
Once the project is completed, Poppler reminded residents there will be another public hearing to determine actual assessment amounts. Property owners have the right to appeal.
Another homeowner asked about reducing speed on Greenhaven. Poppler said one technique is to install bump-outs, which aren’t speed bumps, but spots where the curb line is brought in to narrow the road to slow drivers down. “We’d have to look at that and drainage to see if it would work.”
Town Supervisor Steve Ruzek reminded those in attendance that the board can “pull the plug on the project once we know the cost. This hearing is to get it going forward so we know what we’re facing. Our infrastructure needs repair, but we don’t know what it will cost us yet. Until we know, we won’t make a (final) decision.”
Chair Ed Prudhon added that the township will bond for the project, so that will be a factor, too. “This is a commitment the board made five years ago,” he said. “We’ve been kicking the can down the road regarding street projects. These are tough to go through, but last year we had good bidding. That $4,000 is one of the cheapest assessments we’ve had in years. My road (assessment) was $25,000.”
The board also authorized a second street project to move forward. Bids will be requested to mill and overlay about a mile of Hammond Road (Otter Lake Road to Polar Lakes Park) and Township Parkway (Hammond Road to White Bear Parkway) at a cost of $1,021,600. Trail improvements involving 3 inches of new bituminous are part of the project.
Mostly industrial property along the route, assessable units number 77 with assessments estimated at $4,000.
Poppler said the concrete curb and gutter are in poor condition, but the board decided rather than replace them, have Public Works patch the deteriorating areas as best it can. The roads are more than 20 years old.
Lwast week’s actions do not mean the township is proceeding with the projects. “We still have to bid them to decide if the market is being aggressive enough so our residents get full value,” said Pat Christopherson, town administrator.
The projects go out for bid in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.