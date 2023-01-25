WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The project isn’t a done deal, but 2023 street improvements estimated to cost $1.67 million will move forward with a preparation of plans and specifications. 

The Town Board approved next steps for a multistreet project Jan. 18 following a public hearing. Streets involved include Gilfillan Lane, Greenhaven Drive, Moon Lake Circle, Crescent Curve, Meadowlands Drive and Birch Bend Lane. At this point, North Birch Lake Boulevard is part of the project cost, but may be omitted in the future. The township shares the road with White Bear Lake, which indicated it was not in a position to fund the project this year. 

