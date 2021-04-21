Ash trees’ time running out in city

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Woe to the city’s ash trees. Without treatment, the trees are losing the fight against emerald ash borer (EAB).
Rainbow Tree Care is strategizing with the city to stave off the invasive beetle and save healthy trees. In an update to City Council, EAB expert Jeff Hafner said he is “happy to report positive support from residents.” Some homeowners, however, haven’t made the decision whether to treat or remove their tree.
“We know EAB is in the city. The trees are running out of time,” Hafner said, noting it takes about five years for the insect to kill a tree.
Parks department foreman Andy Wietecki showed council photos of dying trees around town, some displaying visible trunk damage or noticeably thinning foliage.
“We’ve been seeing declining canopies in neighborhoods,” Wietecki observed. “To put into perspective, two years ago we took down 11 infected ash trees and last year, 15 trees were removed from boulevards. I found 10 trees just today (Tuesday) that are visibly infected by EAB. It’s starting to show its ugly face. We will be having catastrophic tree loss in the near future.”
Last fall, 97 dead, dying or diseased trees were removed from Yost Park alone; 35 were ash trees that were not treated for EAB (because of the planned removal), Wietecki said.
In 2020, Rainbow Tree Care protected 695 public (298) and private (397) ash trees in White Bear Lake, an increase since the treatment campaign began in 2018. According to Hafner, the pounds of atmospheric carbon dioxide avoided because of those trees was 769,000 pounds. The stormwater intercepted by the trees totaled 1.6 million gallons. “Those trees will repeat those benefits this year,” he added. “Without protection, EAB will kill them.”
Fortunately, the private trees treated per capita is better in White Bear Lake. “Program participation is significantly higher than program average,” noted Hafner, Rainbow’s director of municipal consulting.
“Even with disruptions in 2020, we saw increases in numbers of people requesting ash tree protection.”
Councilman Dan Jones asked Wietecki whether the beetle was moving north.
“It doesn’t matter what side of town you’re on,” Wietecki replied. “We’re seeing it everywhere.”
The city plans to treat 325 boulevard ash this year, and about that number on municipal properties, the parks foreman said. Trees impacted by infrastructure such as overhead power lines are let go. “We’re saving good, healthy trees. But we’re inching closer to the time these trees are declining to a point of no return.”
Councilman Doug Biehn wanted to know if treatments lose effectiveness over time. Hafner said the likelihood is low.
“Insects aren’t likely to develop resistance to treatments,” he told council. “And the science of treatments is evolving. We are good to keep protecting trees.”
Following the presentation, Mayor Jo Emerson pointed out that White Bear Lake has been an official “tree city,” for at least 25 years, “so we want to continue having trees in it.”
Information on EAB and treatment can be found at www.rainbowtreecare.com. Hafner can be reached at 952-252-0596 or jhafner@rainbowtreecare.com.
As a side note, council planned to discuss a dead and dying tree ordinance at an April 20 workshop.
