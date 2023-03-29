WHITE BEAR LAKE — Michael Engebretson’s feet are firmly planted on planet Earth when he creates art, but his imagination takes him and all who look at his work on a journey through time and space.

An exhibit of the 28-year-old White Bear Lake resident’s out-of-this-world artistic creations titled “Transdimensional Multiversal Nonlinear Cosmic Traveler” is open to public viewing through April 14 at Interact Gallery in St. Paul.

