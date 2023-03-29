WHITE BEAR LAKE — Michael Engebretson’s feet are firmly planted on planet Earth when he creates art, but his imagination takes him and all who look at his work on a journey through time and space.
An exhibit of the 28-year-old White Bear Lake resident’s out-of-this-world artistic creations titled “Transdimensional Multiversal Nonlinear Cosmic Traveler” is open to public viewing through April 14 at Interact Gallery in St. Paul.
Interact is a nonprofit visual and performing arts center that lets artists with disabilities fine-tune their craft by working alongside other artists, all while expressing themselves creatively.
“I’d like to make sure that people who come out to see my art might be able to see what it’d be like to live in the future and the foreignness of future generations to come,” Engebretson said.
His artwork — which consists of drawings, paintings and ceramics — envisions a utopian future in which people live in unity, not just with other humans on Earth, but with other extraterrestrial beings.
Engebretson refers to the utopian world depicted in his art as a “Class-Five civilization,” which is a civilization whose inhabitants are transdimensional, multiversal, nonlinear space-time continuum thinkers. People in such a civilization would be more open-minded to new possibilities and would therefore be better equipped to create a more equitable society.
Classes One, Two, Three and Four, meanwhile, refer to civilizations that are planetary, solar, galactic and universal, respectively.
Engebretson’s artwork also offers viewers a glimpse into his experience as an autistic person and how he sees the world differently from his neurotypical peers. In his biography on Interact’s website, Engebretson describes the way his brain works as being “like a cyborg: part human, and part machine.”
He’s enjoyed drawing spaceship diagrams since he was in high school and has been involved with Interact since September 2016. Initially, he worked on the organization’s performing arts side but later switched to visual arts.
He channels his science fiction-inspired art through various mediums, including acrylic markers and paints as well as pottery. He also writes poetry, having taken part in weekly writers’ workshop sessions led by Interact art instructor Jonas Specktor.
Although Interact artists work with instructors and take part in workshops to hone their skills, Gallery Director Brittany Kieler said the artistic process is self-directed and has a non-hierarchical structure.
“Artists will come into the program and decide what they’re really interested in working on and go from there,” she said.
Kieler also noted that Engebretson was Interact Gallery’s inaugural artist-in-residence last summer.
During his residency, Engebretson also had professional development opportunities by meeting with Minneapolis artist Mark Schoening and Robert Cozzolino, the Patrick and Aimee Butler Curator of Paintings at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Kieler said the residency served as a launching pad for Engebretson’s solo exhibit.
“This is the first solo show I’ve ever gotten to be in,” Engebretson said.
He previously had his art displayed at Gamut Gallery in Minneapolis alongside works from other Interact artists. Engebretson has also presented at Art Enables in Washington, D.C., and Make Studio in Baltimore. In 2021, he was a key contributing artist and performer in Interact’s first virtual theater production and companion exhibition, “Zoomtopia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.