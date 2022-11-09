WHITE BEAR LAKE — When words failed to convey the emotions she felt following a traumatic incident in her youth, Michelle Hoge turned to her lifelong passion for painting.
The 55-year-old White Bear Lake artist will showcase her collection of canvas creations at an open house exhibit from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in her upstairs studio in the Getty Cowork building.
Hoge’s exhibit, titled, “Finding Me: PTSD, Trauma, Addiction, Recovery,” visually depicts her feelings following a near-fatal physical assault she experienced when she was 18 years old.
Her artwork also illustrates her ensuing post-traumatic stress disorder and yearslong addiction to alcohol and drugs.
“I was able to express my feelings on paper when it's not always easy to talk about,” Hoge said. “So many people are suffering from PTSD and addiction, and I just want to give people hope.”
She studied fine arts at the College of Associated Arts in Saint Paul and then at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Minneapolis but did not complete her degree. Hoge said she was still in shock from the assault at the time.
Hoge’s paintings include dark-toned self-portraits and brighter landscape pictures that capture scenes from her travels across the country. Some of those sites include Natural Bridges State Beach in Santa Cruz, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Venice Beach, Florida; and waterside depictions of White Bear Lake.
She said the self-portraits reflected her dark mental state and feeling of being lost, whereas the brighter paintings portray her happier headspace.
Hoge recalled having recurring nightmares she described as “violent” and “grotesque” in the wake of her assault. To cope with the trauma, she developed alcoholism and used several drugs.
“I think I did it to numb the pain,” she said.
Hoge didn’t know what PTSD was back then and noted the disorder still wasn’t well understood by professionals.
Once she was diagnosed with PTSD, however, Hoge was better able to work through her trauma with a therapist as well as activities such as kickboxing and yoga.
“My therapist had suggested, ‘Get back into your art.’ I had, during the bad addiction times, not done a lot of art,” she said.
Painting has been one of Hoge’s favorite hobbies since she was about 6 years old. She remembered how she would paint animals as a child and how she received a paint set for Christmas one year.
The road out of addiction wasn’t a linear one for Hoge. She relapsed multiple times in between periods of sobriety, though she marked her 10th anniversary of being sober this year.
She hopes people who come view her art — especially if they are struggling with similar issues as she had — that there are many healthy ways to get through dark periods of life and that there is always hope.
“I wanted to encourage people that come in to view my work and just talk about it,” Hoge said. “There are many different ways of getting through your troubles, that's for sure.”
