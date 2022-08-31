Like the little engine that could, a compact cruiser with a 50 hp outboard carried a Bald Eagle sailor 6,000 miles around America’s Great Loop, an endeavor completed by fewer than 400 boats a year.

The sailor, Dave Klein, crossed his wake July 9 near Mackinaw Island, Michigan, signifying completion of the loop after spending a total of 240 days in his 24-foot boat. 

