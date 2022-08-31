Like the little engine that could, a compact cruiser with a 50 hp outboard carried a Bald Eagle sailor 6,000 miles around America’s Great Loop, an endeavor completed by fewer than 400 boats a year.
The sailor, Dave Klein, crossed his wake July 9 near Mackinaw Island, Michigan, signifying completion of the loop after spending a total of 240 days in his 24-foot boat.
To complete the loop, boaters circumnavigate the eastern part of the United States and Canada, cruising up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico and around the southern tip of Florida.
Klein did the trip in segments and somewhat backward over a four-year period, but he finished nonetheless. The Great Loop carried him through cities like St. Louis, Pensacola, Key Largo, Ft. Myers, Charleston, Annapolis, New York City, Albany, Trent, Ontario and Chicago, and through many lock walls along inland rivers. There were 23 locks on the Mississippi River alone that required good timing and astute communication with lockmasters.
An accomplished E-scow sailor, the motorized tuglike Nimble was something new for Klein, retired from Control Data. Suitable for two people, the model is considered one of the best boats to do the Loop. But quarters are tight. “Being on the boat was like being in a space capsule; it is so small,” Klein observed.
There is no outdoor seating and storage space is limited. In fact, Klein erected a wooden box on the cockpit roof to store two foldup bikes and a cart to haul groceries and supplies.
It has a refrigerator, a tiny head, a sink, two berths and a heater, which came in handy on chilly nights.
The boat was purchased from another Bald Eagle Lake sailor, Bob Neuenfeldt, who sold the Nimble to Klein after completing the Great Loop himself. The two took an inaugural voyage up the Atlantic coast so Klein could get his feet wet driving the boat.
“It was like driving a freeway with no cars to pass, beautiful scenery, some eating out, always enough beer or wine and some navigation to time a harbor stop at night,” recalled Klein. “It cost little, as the boat gets 10 miles to the gallon or $12 per day.”
There are myriad logistics to a 6,000-mile trip, like ferrying truck and trailer to places for pickup, rotating crew members, bicycle and Uber rides to buy groceries and, more importantly, to fill the gas can. Navigation was done with paper charts, a GPS and iPad software and an old-fashioned compass. Wife Jodey (a White Bear grad) and Dave’s daughter Laura crewed several segments, as did other sailors and friends who stayed on the boat in two-to-three-week shifts.
There were also unforeseen expenses. A costly outboard repair was needed in upstate New York, which meant a 10-day wait. Dave and Jodey made the best of it by buying a tent at Walmart and camping in the Adirondacks.
Mishaps along the circuitous route were fortunately few. A week into the trip, Dave and Jodey crashed into a wall at a marina along the Mississippi River. Floodwaters were 17 feet high and moving fast. “We managed to back the boat off, but my first thought was ‘the trip is done,’” Klein said.
Then there was the time in Florida when Klein left the Nimble at a marina in Naples Bay and returned to Minnesota for Christmas. He got a call from Jason Brown at White Bear Boat Works. His boat was found adrift. An observant homeowner happened to see the small WBL letters painted on the rooftop box. By lucky chance, his neighbor was from White Bear Lake, so he offered to moor the Nimble at his dock until Klein got there.
Klein learned later that his boat was hit by a sailboat that had dragged its anchor and sheared his line. “So it wasn’t my fault,” he maintained.
Asked for trip highlights, Klein said his favorite part was the intercoastal waterway from Florida to Georgia. He particularly liked St. Augustine, Cape Canaveral, Savanna, Beauford National Park and Charleston. There was some consternation crossing a large alligator-infested lake and watching century-old locks along the Erie Canal crumbling over their heads. Weather was a challenge at times but they didn’t take unnecessary risks.
“And for some reason, the Illinois River stands out,” he added. “After Chicago, I was by myself and met a lot of locals in bars and other interesting people going down the river. The river itself was easy, including the locks, and had some great history.”
The most expensive part of the epic trip was the marina slip fees. He spent about $7,000 on marinas or $29 a night to park. Other expenses averaged about $63 a day. He didn’t eat out a lot, but cooked on the boat “wagon train-style.”
“I thought that was cheap,” Klein noted.
In his final journal entry, its captain gushed about the little boat. “The boat itself is perfect: fast enough, the same navigational tools as a big boat, little bangs are no big deal, small enough to significantly reduce gas, marina costs and maintenance expenses, cute enough that it makes you proud to be the owner, and it gets lots of compliments. What more could you ask of it?”
When we caught up to Klein last week, he was hauling the Nimble to Seattle to sell her. But first he’ll cruise the San Juan islands and Puget Sound for three weeks with Jodey and daughter Lia, who lives in the area. Parting with the Nimble will be bittersweet. “The boat doesn’t fit into my small, inland lake lifestyle,” he explained of the decision. The new owners want to do the loop, too.
Looking back on his great adventure, Klein gives his crew members credit for making the trip so memorable. “It was a unique and cool part of the trip to have people come and go,” he said. “I look back on it and wouldn’t change it much. We got to see a lot of space in a short amount of time. It will always put a smile on my face.”
