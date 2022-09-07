Armory sale raises downtown parking concerns

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Review of a new land use designation for the Armory turned into a lengthy discussion about the need for more downtown parking followed by a request to wait on a proposal to transfer ownership of the building to the White Bear Area Historical Society.
Leading the discussion was Terry Kellerman, a downtown business owner who brought his attorney to the Aug. 29 Planning Commission meeting. Kellerman said he had just learned of a “full proposal” presented to the city the previous Friday regarding sale of the Armory and wanted time to study its impact. The historical society wants to buy the property for use as a museum.
It was the commission's task last week to consider rezoning of the Armory from P for public to B-5, or central business.
Originally built in 1922 as a Minnesota National Guard facility, the city acquired the property in 1994 and remodeled it to serve as a banquet hall. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been used to office the historical society in upstairs rooms for years.
Kellerman worries the society will expand the Armory and make an already tight parking situation worse, particularly when it comes to the Third Street parking lot.
He owns Kellerman's Event Center/The Alchemist next door to the Armory and said he plans to expand the bar and venue into the Big Wood Brewery space once they move out. (Big Wood is moving to Vadnais Heights.)
Attorney Fritz Knaak, who was representing Kellerman, started out by apologizing to commissioners for what seemed like criticism of the historical society. “Coming here and trying to delay something that the society wants is like speaking against motherhood,” he said, but the “sudden emergence of a buyer” was disturbing to his client.
“We learned just Friday there was a full proposal. It's hard to know if this is impactful or not,” on the parking situation. “Business people in the core district are very sensitive to changes in use and, in particular, anything that impacts parking,” Knaak told commissioners.
“The concern for parking is real,” the White Bear attorney continued. “They (his client) have no intention of being obstructors but they want to know what will happen. Rezoning is not a small thing.”
Kellerman is also miffed that the green house on the corner of Cook Street and Third was sold. It's a spot he wanted for a parking lot.
“I had a verbal contract with (homeowner) John Casiday,” Kellerman said. “We waited, thinking the city should buy it. Then I find out someone else bought it for the historical society. They're taking the only spot we had for parking.”
Citing “full disclosure,” WBLAHS Executive Director Sara Hanson said a Hanifl family LLC bought the house. “The LLC is used to purchase properties around the theater district for future expansion,” she explained, and now includes the green house. The society has three years to decide if it needs the property.
If expansion is desired, Hanson reminded the commission that the society will be back before them for approvals. “There are no immediate plans now,” she said.
The executive director assured there is “no conspiracy” behind society plans to buy the Armory and that the White Bear nonprofit would be sole owner.
Plans are to convert a kitchen and meeting room to classroom space, renovate upstairs offices and use the gymnasium, which was once a drill hall, for museum exhibit space.
“We are crammed in there,” Hanson said of their offices. “We'd love to hold film screenings, give presentations and hold galas in the building.” The society would also be able to hold its collections in one building instead of having boxes in storage at City Hall and the Fillebrown House.
Hanson added she's excited the society has donors who have pledged funds to restore the front of the building to its 1930s appearance. The elevator also needs repair, and a portion of the roof needs replacement.
Once City Council support is secured for the transfer, the society will start fundraising for those projects. Hanson said she envisions a capital need of $2 to $3 million to cover costs.
Hanson said she understands Kellerman's concerns about the future and parking. “I get that. We are just not there yet. We've had lots of discussion about the possibilities for the future. We're focused on taking on the Armory right now. It's a big undertaking, and we want to do it well. We are also keeping our options open. We love the building, we know how to deal with the preservation pieces and we are excited about what it could do for downtown.”
Commissioner Erich Reinhardt pointed out that the evening's discussion was focusing more on the sale, which is an issue that will be considered by City Council. He asked staff if the property must be rezoned before it's transferred? City Planner Ashton Miller replied, “Yes. Once the city ceases to own it, the property can no longer be zoned public.”
Rezoning is separate from the sale, added Community Development Director Jason Lindahl.
“The rezoning request is due to anticipation of the sale. It is a condition of the sale as required by zoning ordinance.”
The proposal, by the way, is to buy the Armory from the city for $1.
Also noted in the commission packet was record of a preservation easement against the property when the city procured the Armory in ’94. The recorded easement ensures the historical nature of the building was not lost and is guaranteed with the historical society as owners.
Members unanimously approved staff’s recommendation to rezone the property to B-5.
