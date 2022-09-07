Armory sale raises downtown parking concerns

The White Bear Armory formally opened on Feb. 27, 1923 on the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Cook Avenue. It was the home of the Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 6th Infantry, Minnesota National Guard.

 WBLAHS | Contributed

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Review of a new land use designation for the Armory turned into a lengthy discussion about the need for more downtown parking followed by a request to wait on a proposal to transfer ownership of the building to the White Bear Area Historical Society.

Leading the discussion was Terry Kellerman, a downtown business owner who brought his attorney to the Aug. 29 Planning Commission meeting. Kellerman said he had just learned of a “full proposal” presented to the city the previous Friday regarding sale of the Armory and wanted time to study its impact. The historical society wants to buy the property for use as a museum.

