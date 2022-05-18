“Our hair is our crown,” said Kim Schoonover, owner of Indulge Salon.
For the last 6 1/2 years, Schoonover has helped cancer patients as well as others dealing with hair loss replace their “crowns” with wigs, all cut, styled and fitted by Indulge Salon.
“I just wanted to offer people a safe space to talk about their concerns and come up with a solution to make them feel confident again,” said Schoonover. “When you go through hair loss, it just feels unfair, and this is something we can do to make people feel confident and beautiful.”
Schoonover offers a 90-minute consultation to talk through clients’ goals and find a wig that best matches their biological hair.
This element was especially important to Sara Copeland, who was diagnosed with breast cancer this January.
“I remember asking my young daughter if she knew what cancer was. and she replied, ‘It means you lose your hair,’ and to me, I didn’t want her to see her mom lose her hair,” said Copeland.
Not long after Copeland began chemotherapy, she set up an appointment at Indulge. Schoonover brought Copeland to a private room in the basement of the salon and showed her the different types of wigs she could use to replace any of the hair she lost.
“She was so kind and understanding. It felt like I was there with a friend. I remember thinking, ‘This lady has a heart for this,’” said Copeland.
Schoonover fitted Copeland with her new wig and even cut and styled a pink wig for Copeland to wear for fun.
“I’m not the typical cancer patient. I’m not elderly, and I have a young daughter. I didn’t want (losing my hair) to be a scary experience for her,” Copeland noted.
Schoonover works with a number of clients, not just cancer patients. She sees patients with alopecia and has increasingly seen clients who have started to lose their hair after having COVID.
And it’s not just wigs: Schoonover will style toppers to replace thinning hair and has hairpieces that can be bonded to the head so clients can swim, shower and style their hair like normal.
“Hair is such an important part of who we are, and this offers a sense of normalcy,” said Schoonover. “We’ve provided probably over 100 wigs to people in the area. Our main goal is to make it so people can’t tell you’re wearing a wig.”
Part of the reason Copeland chose Indulge was because she would have had to wait for months for other companies to supply her with a wig. Fortunately, Indulge was able to find Copeland a wig right away, but Schoonover says supply chain issues have affected the business to a certain extent.
“We’ve been having some issues with wigs taking months to get in, depending on which pieces they are. We want to get these to people who need them badly,” said Schoonover.
Indulge may not be your typical wig shop, but as a salon, it means it’s on the cutting edge of creative ways of styling hair to make clients feel like themselves again.
“Hair loss can be so hard on your confidence but since starting this, I’ve seen a lot of truly courageous people going through this,” said Schoonover.
