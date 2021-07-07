Area business owner continues family business 4 generations later

Since its inception, Tjernlund Products has been able to adapt to fit its own needs and the needs of consumers. Whether it be restructuring how furnaces were manufactured in the 1940s or developing auto draft inducers that could be wholesale distributed in the 1950s, its unique ability to provide for others is what has made the company successful throughout four generations of the Tjernlund family.
Now that consumers are buying more products online than ever before, Tjernlund has once again adapted to its environment by becoming the largest supplier to Amazon in the industrial space.
Hugo resident Andrew Tjernlund, owner of Tjernlund Products with two of his cousins and uncle in Hugo and White Bear Lake, began working at the family company in 2006 after graduating from college. After using Amazon to sell a majority of their products, Tjernlund and his relatives have grown a strong relationship with the multi-billion-dollar company while offering more than 300,000 different products for Amazon to sell.
“We’ve just kind of transitioned and tried to follow the trends of where consumers are going,” said Tjernlund. “When they need help getting access to certain types of products or certain brands, they come to us because we have a knack for getting that for them. We are the supplier to them, kind of behind the curtain, for tons of products.”
Tjernlund Products manufactures a few hundred different products on its own. The company’s top-selling products reside in the heating and air conditioning industry. The rest of its inventory is made up of other brands that are bought and resold to Amazon for sale online.
“We sell (anything) from lice removal combs to industrial motors,” said Tjernlund. “We are going to be closing in on a half-million different products, so it’s all over the place.”
As inventory continues to grow, Tjernlund Products was in need of more space to house products constantly coming in and out. In March, the company closed a deal on the old Glamos Wire building on 152nd Street in the Peloquin Industrial Park in Hugo. Now Tjernlund Products employs 50; 40 work in the White Bear Lake location and 10 work in Hugo. With such a small number of employees, the company has truly embraced the culture of family on which it was built.
“The family mentality has really grown outside of just the Tjernlund family,” said Tjernlund. “We’ve had a long history of longstanding employees. We’ve got multiple employees who have been there 40-plus years.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Tjernlund Products was able to survive due to the nature of its products and its relationship with Amazon.
“We were pretty fortunate; we make a lot of needs, not wants, and so our equipment you really can’t not have when you’re doing certain (types of) construction,” said Tjernlund. “Amazon didn’t suffer during the pandemic, they had plenty of traffic. Being a supplier to Amazon, we were able to ride those coattails.”
As Tjernlund Products enjoys its new home in Hugo and continues to grow, Tjernlund is hopeful for the future of the company.
“I’m excited to hopefully continue to expand in the area,” said Tjernlund. “We want to add more employees, we might even want to add another location. This is a great area to live, it’s a great area to work, it’s great working with great people, so I’m looking forward to continuing to build a footprint out here.”
