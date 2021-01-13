Appeals court sides with lake restoration group

After eight years of sometimes wet and sometimes dry years, the lake level lawsuit appears to be over.
The district court order that followed a 2017 bench trial between the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the White Bear Lake Restoration Association (WBLRA) and its intervenors, will stand.
Those who have followed the case since early 2013 — when the lake hit a historic low — know that it involves what the court determined is the DNR’s allowance of excessive, unsustainable groundwater pumping that impaired both White Bear Lake and its underlying aquifer.
WBLRA sued the DNR, asking for various injunctive relief and a declaration that the state agency violated the public trust doctrine and Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA) by issuing groundwater appropriation permits that authorize withdrawals.
A Dec. 28 opinion by a three-judge appeals panel affirmed (retired) District Court Judge Margaret Marrinan’s findings back in ’17, noting “we are cognizant of the breadth of the relief granted and the significant impacts it will have on both parties and nonparties.”
Attorney Dick Allyn of Robins Kaplan LLP, on WBLRA’s legal team since the beginning, called the ruling an important one.
“We are thrilled,” Allyn noted. “For White Bear Lake, and now for other lakes, there is a better sense of protection from the DNR. They must put in place measures to manage the permit process more affirmatively. This doesn’t hurt people. It’s better in the long run. It also arms the DNR with a court opinion that will help them in relationships with the cities (permit holders).
“It’s too bad we had to go that far to give the DNR some extra muscle, but it turns out that is what was needed.”
There was a caveat included with the decision, Allyn pointed out. The district court must amend a portion of its relief to ensure that municipal water permit holders (that have wells within a five-mile radius of White Bear Lake) have the right to a contested case hearing before any permit is amended.
That court-ordered clarification ensures that DNR is not mandated to immediately amend permits to require, for example, an enforceable plan to phase down per capita residential water use or contingency planning for an alternative water source (such as the Mississippi River), before the permittee has its hearing.
A summary of appeals court holdings on individual issues was provided by Allyn. Judge Susan Segal was chief judge of the 34-page opinion:
• Joinder — the district court did not err by denying the DNR’s motion to require joinder of municipal permit holders not parties to the case (namely Centerville, Columbus, Forest Lake, Hugo, Lino Lakes, Mahtomedi, North St. Paul and Vadnais Heights). The municipalities received notice of the suit but only the township and city intervened. The appeals court wrote that permittees do not have an established “right of use or appropriation” by obtaining a water use permit and that permits can be conditional or canceled by DNR at any time.
• Arguments that relief violated principles of separation of powers. The court rejected all permutations of this argument. Appeals judges affirmed the district court’s authority under MERA to order the DNR to reopen permits of municipalities within the five-mile radius of the lake, to set a trigger elevation for implementation of protected elevation and to order contingency planning for other water sources.
The appeals court affirmed that the city’s argument that “courts are prohibited from ordering relief that requires expenditure of public funds” has no authority. Indeed, “it would make little sense to recognize the district court’s broad equitable authority under MERA but then hold that the district court is precluded from granting any relief that may require a governmental subdivision to spend money.
“We recognize that there are real costs involved in developing such contingency plans, but conclude that this does not render the relief invalid,” Judge Segal wrote. In a footnote, the judge noted they are “keenly aware that parties sought funding from the Legislature to accomplish a transition (to surface water) but failed in that mission.”
• No improper “commandeering” of DNR’s authority. “When the DNR is found to have violated MERA, it is within the court’s authority to order the DNR to remedy the violation.”
The DNR maintained that the district court lacks authority to order the DNR, for example, to set a trigger elevation of 923.5 feet, to require an irrigation ban at that elevation or to require submission of contingency plans for conversion to surface water. The district court order requires action by the DNR at the trigger elevation to prevent further reductions in lake level. The DNR had already set a protected elevation at 922 feet. A limnology expert for the WBLRA testified at trial that long-term average elevation of White Bear Lake is 923.8 feet.
• Failure to exhaust administrative remedies. There is no administrative remedy exhaustion requirement in MERA (Minnesota Environmental Rights Act); to the contrary, MERA provides that its remedies are in addition to administrative remedies available.
• Findings of fact are not clearly erroneous since they are all supported by evidence in the record.
White Bear Township Attorney Chad Lemmons said he wasn’t surprised that findings of fact were reaffirmed. “Those are rarely overturned on an appellate level,” he noted.
As for the decision, “I’m fine with it,” Lemmons said. “It leaves the whole question of per capita water usage and the requirement to provide a plan to switch to surface water to be decided by an administrative law judge.”
DNR Assistant Commissioner Jess Richards told the Press via email the agency has not yet determined whether it will petition the Supreme Court following the decision. Lemmons said it wouldn’t surprise him if the DNR challenged the trigger elevation level.
“That issue is still in contention,” Lemmons said.
As for the township, no appeal is planned. “We will wait for the contested hearing to be scheduled,” Lemmons added.
Allyn considers the appeals decision to be “the end of the road. I don’t know how many municipalities want to keep spending money on lawyers to keep butting heads. For me, I would recommend getting on with what we have to do to comply. Cities got the protection they wanted; they can contest changes to water permits. Their rights have been affirmed.”
Legally, the DNR has two weeks remaining (of 30 days since the decision) to petition the Supreme Court to review the case. Until the deadline passes, WBLRA Chair Greg McNeely said he prefers not to comment.
Asked if the appeals decision is a vindication of sorts, Allyn said, “That’s a good question. This has been a very long, challenging case to establish some principles that in the long term protect White Bear Lake.
“This isn’t a case that will stop municipalities from drawing water from aquifers. What it has established is the DNR must do more to protect the lake when it is supervising use of water permits for drawing from the aquifer. It wasn’t being done before.
“The burden is on the DNR to follow the law,” Allyn continued. “Certainly, the precedent in this case is important for how they will manage other water appropriation permits that are allegedly affecting lake and river levels.”
