GRANT — The court of appeals reversed and remanded a district judge's order that two former councilmen pay attorney fees and costs to the tune of $66,513 in a case involving the state’s open meeting law.
In an unpublished opinion Oct. 19, a three-judge panel said a ruling by a Washington County District Court judge provided no analysis to establish that the claim by the appellants, Larry Lanoux and Loren Sederstrom, of an open meeting law violation was "frivolous and without merit."
Those were words Judge John McBride (now retired) used in his order December 2018 dismissing the men's case against city of Grant officials, including the mayor, council members, city administrator, city planner and planning commission members.
The open meeting law provides that all meetings, including executive sessions, must be open to the public and applies to those gatherings of a quorum or more. Lanoux and Sederstrom, who lost reelection bids in 2018, alleged that respondents violated this provision by congregating in a meeting room March 2017 to discuss a subdivision after the Planning Commission meeting had adjourned.
The dismissal was followed with a motion by defendants to recover attorney fees and costs, which was granted by Judge Laura Pietan. She inherited the case after McBride retired. Pietan found award of the sanction "appropriate," repeating language used by McBride, and ordered the two former councilmen to pay $66,513. That is the order the men appealed.
Then they hired First Amendment attorney Mark Anfinson, a specialist in open meeting law.
"I looked at the trial court decision and thought it difficult to justify they pay attorney fees," he said. "It was way out of bounds, quite frankly. You can debate the merits of the underlying case, but claims these guys made were clearly not frivolous and without merit."
Anfinson said Pietan is the "one who takes the spear here on the reversal. She heard the motion for attorney fees after the underlying case was dismissed on summary judgement. She took Judge McBride's rhetoric at its word, and who can blame her? She assumed McBride knew what he was doing and imposed a fees penalty based on his weird and vitriolic allegations about these two guys. He not only said their claims were frivolous and without merit, but he said they were 'beyond meritless and frivolous and malicious.' There was no support whatsoever in his written order for that kind of harsh language. I don't know where it comes from. But I think it caught the eye of the court of appeals."
The appeals court determined that "the district court did not issue independent factual findings sufficient for our court to review whether the award of attorney fees and costs was an abuse of the district court's discretion. We reverse and remand on these grounds."
That's not the end of the story, Anfinson noted.
"On the remand, the district judge is required to carefully examine what Judge McBride did and issue new findings as to whether the claims were frivolous and without merit. One of two things will likely happen: Judge Pietan will get the file back and it will take months to schedule another hearing; or the other possibility is the case could settle."
For now, the attorney fees penalty is gone, added Anfinson, but it could come back.
Still, Sederstrom called the opinion "a victory."
"I'm happy it was reversed. That doesn't happen in many appeals, so we're in very select company."
