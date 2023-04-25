WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — A development company requesting a new “floating zone” to build an upscale apartment complex got a thumbs down from the Town Board. 

White Cedar Apartments LLC is hoping to build a multistory apartment complex on a 5-acre undeveloped site on Centerville Road. The zone would allow a maximum density of 30 units per acre, including wetlands. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.