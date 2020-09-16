BIRCHWOOD — Unaccustomed to potential subdivisions, City Council enacted an interim ordinance Sept. 8 to slow the application process.
The moratorium “allows the city to review its subdivision development ordinances to ensure site planning and drainage issues are properly addressed to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents,” explained Mayor Mary Wingfield.
The impetus is a possible new 3.6-acre development at 176 Cedar St.
Concerns voiced at a neighborhood meeting called by the developer centered on drainage issues from stormwater runoff. The tentative name of the development is Cedar Cove.
“The ordinance that governs subdivisions hasn’t been used in 40 years,” noted City Administrator Tobin Lay. “This is a step toward making sure codes are adequate and up to date and to make sure a coming subdivision is done correctly.”
The city isn’t sure how many houses will be in the plan. Everything in Birchwood Village is zoned single-family residential. The developer, Husnik Homes Inc., purchased the property with the possibility of buying two landlocked parcels adjacent to it, according to Lay.
An old house on the property has been razed.
The term of the moratorium is up to 365 days. Wingfield said the city is soliciting residents who want to participate in the review process. For more information, contact the city administrator.
— Debra Neutkens
