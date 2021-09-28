WHITE BEAR LAKE — Just like the first time when they made their presence known, the No Rush Line Coalition is pushing for a reassessment of the nearly $500 million bus rapid transit project.
“We’re not against buses. We prefer smaller buses that go where the people are,” said coalition member Carol McFarlane, a White Bear Lake native and former legislator.
McFarlane and coalition co-founder Tim David have been campaigning for a downsized project for several months now after making a first appearance at Marketfest in July. The group of citizens who make up the nonpartisan coalition represent multiple communities along the 15-mile Rush Line route between St. Paul and White Bear Lake.
Their message remains the same: They are not opposed to public transportation, they just want the “right fit” for users and the communities it serves.
To review, the Rush Line project plans 89 buses, 60-foot, articulated models, every weekday from Union Depot in St. Paul up Hwy. 61 to a turnaround station behind Beartown in downtown White Bear Lake.
Bus numbers are reduced to 76 on Saturdays and 68 on Sundays. Seven new dedicated bridges will be built to accommodate the transit line, including a new bus bridge over I-694. Especially disconcerting to the group is a plan to turn 8 miles of the Bruce Vento Trail into a bus expressway with adjacent walking path.
Project planners estimate 5,600 riders per day or about 2 million per year. The coalition group figures the service will cost $240 per rider the first year based on those ridership numbers and $85 the third year.
Another piece of the plan particularly troubling to the group is the removal of 48 precious parking spaces in White Bear. “We don’t know where,” David said. “Some of the parking spots will be taken from the Lakeside Shops when Whitaker Street is realigned to the south. The owner is very upset about it (more to come on this next week).”
David said plans for a redesign of Whitaker, which includes a stoplight, are described in the 130-page environmental assessment, which he read cover to cover.
A retired project analyst working in the public sector, David has lived in White Bear Lake most of his life. He decided to organize the anti-Rush Line group after reading letters to the editor in the Press from those opposed.
“This is a project initially designed back in 2015 that we don’t feel is being responsive to community pushback. We aren’t trying to stop public transportation,” David iterated. “Public transit needs have changed. We think pre-pandemic ridership numbers are outdated. The project is overbuilt and not appropriate post-COVID.”
Talking points compiled by the coalition point out that ridership is down 43% in 2021 versus 2020, according to a Star Tribune article last June. Non-rapid transit bus service is down 58%.
“White Bear doesn’t even have buses serving downtown anymore,” McFarlane noted. “Ridership was not enough to substantiate it, and that was before COVID.”
An anti-Rush Line petition drive has collected 2,400 signatures to date and more people are signing. Volunteers also knocked on doors at 89 random businesses, most of them in White Bear, for an opinion on the project. Only three supported the transit line.
Another negative to the service, the two coalition leaders continued, is it is not door to door.
“A rider is expected to walk a half mile or 10 to 15 minutes from a bus stop to a medical appointment, workplace or retail destination,” McFarlane pointed out. “That might be difficult for seniors or disabled users.”
Alternatives are offered that the coalition hopes will gain traction. They name three options that already exist: Metro Mobility, a door-to-door service for eligible riders; Transit Link, door-to-door service by appointment with no requirements for ridership, and NewTrax, a nonprofit that wants to expand its door-to-door service. All three would use smaller buses on existing roadways.
“The Rush Line project is screaming for evaluation,” David stated. “Our ask is to pause development, reassess ridership estimates, design and cost, and conduct a cost-benefit analysis pre-project through the Legislative Auditor Office.”
That might be tough, said Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Dist. 38), who supports the coalition’s mission. “It probably won’t happen due to classic bureaucratic push-around from one agency to another.”
Still, the senator believes the project can be paused. “That would be the best option. As the group says and I agree, I am not anti-public transportation. I am pro-smart public transportation. We are destroying the heart of a community (White Bear Lake) for the sake of something else. We are against bad ideas and 90 empty buses down that corridor would be a disaster. Any public official who thinks that’s a good idea for that area isn’t thinking. We need different solutions.”
Bottom line: the coalition wants a transportation solution that is more innovative, cost-effective and efficient, using existing services and design features that meet post-COVID public transportation needs.
“We were never asked if we want this. We were only asked where we want it,” McFarlane observed. “A lot of people are upset about that.”
Do they think the project can be stalled? “We’re trying to put some pressure on local folks,” McFarlane said. They’re also working to find the right contact at the Federal Transit Administration. “We want them to know taxpayers here aren’t happy about this project. They need to understand what the demand will be. Nearly empty buses will be embarrassing.”
