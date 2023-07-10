Baby Teigan spent the first 32 days of her life in neonatal intensive care at Children’s Hospital. Her White Bear mom, Lacie Morgan, had to wait a month to snuggle her daughter for the first time.

This year’s Tour De Bar benefit recipient was diagnosed with congenital pulmonary airway malformation (CPAM) in-utero at 24 weeks. A mass was detected growing inside one of Teigan’s lungs in place of normal tissue during a prenatal checkup.

