Baby Teigan spent the first 32 days of her life in neonatal intensive care at Children’s Hospital. Her White Bear mom, Lacie Morgan, had to wait a month to snuggle her daughter for the first time.
This year’s Tour De Bar benefit recipient was diagnosed with congenital pulmonary airway malformation (CPAM) in-utero at 24 weeks. A mass was detected growing inside one of Teigan’s lungs in place of normal tissue during a prenatal checkup.
CPAM affects about one in 25,000 pregnancies; it is not hereditary but the disease is life threatening if not treated. Treatment in the baby’s case involved removing 90% of her lung when Teigan was just six days old.
She will require ongoing monitoring throughout her childhood and long-term care with a focus on improving her pulmonary health. Doctors say the remaining 10% of her lung tissue may regenerate to 30% capacity over her lifetime.
“She may or may not have asthma and she may be limited to certain sports, but her quality of life should be pretty normal,” said Teigan’s mother. “I do have anxiety though, worrying that we’ll bring a virus home. I try to take the best precautions.”
Lacie is a single mother who works part-time at Cabin 61, one of the stops on the Tour De Bar. With the exception of a couple days a week, she is the full-time care giver. Teigan can’t attend outside daycare until she’s at least 3 years old because of her compromised immune system. A family member will babysit while mom is at work but that will end when school starts.
Teigan is smaller than most babies her age and she works extra hard with her breathing, but so far, so good, Morgan said. The lung tissue could regenerate into a cystic mass, however, so her surgeon sees her every three months, a pulmonologist checks her every two months, and an at-home nurse monitors her breathing and weight on a monthly basis.
“There hasn’t been any regrowth yet of her missing lung, but there is potential,” mom said. “She is still heavily monitored to make sure there’s no infection and make sure cystic tissue doesn’t regenerate.”
Teigan’s father “is not involved,” Morgan said. “He walked out of our lives when I was 4 months pregnant.” She also has a 4-year-old son named Bronson, who will be entering kindergarten this fall.
The bicycle benefit is coming at an opportune time for the small family. “I never even knew this was part of our community,” Morgan admitted. “I feel so blessed and grateful. It’s been a challenge financially.”
A longtime organizer of the tour, Michael Shearen, calls the young recipient “a CPAM warrior.”
“Teigan’s outlook depends on expert treatment to avoid potential complications. We hope by sharing her story it brings awareness to this rare condition,” he said.
Morgan, a 2007 White Bear grad, hopes to participate in the ride. “I’m not sure I’ll make it to 10 p.m. (the last stop of the day at Rudy’s Redeye Grill) but I plan to be there with other family members.”
Can’t attend this Aug. 5? Anyone who wishes to make a donation can send a check payable to Tour De Bar Bicycle Benefit to Mike and Linda Shearen, 2181 Southwood Drive, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Participants must be at least 21 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.