An interview with Santa

CONTRIBUTED

Santa was invited to attend an event called Paws and Planes. The organization aims to get young children interested in aviation while helping to spread awareness of dogs and cats in shelters who need adoption. Although he can only deliver presents with his sleigh, Santa enjoyed trying out a Piper Decathlon airplane.

 Contributed

Santa Claus is very busy getting ready for Christmas, but he recently took some time out of his busy schedule to sit down with Press Publications and provide a little insight into how the Christmas magic happens. 

 

