An interview with Santa

Santa Claus is very busy getting ready for Christmas, but he recently took some time out of his busy schedule to sit down with Press Publications and provide a little insight into how the Christmas magic happens.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 2:36 pm
Q: What do you eat before the big night?
A: I eat whatever Mrs. Claus cooks for me! But I get hungry on my rounds, so I eat the cookies and snacks the children leave for me.
Q: How do you stay up all night on Christmas Eve while you’re delivering presents?
A: Lots of Christmas music, hot cocoa and warm cookies!
Q: How many hours of sleep do you get before you ride out on your sleigh?
A: Sleep? What’s that?
Q: Why do you fly in a sleigh and not in an airplane?
A: I need my sleigh, which is pulled by my nine reindeer, including Rudolph. Airplanes don’t work with reindeer.
Q: What’s your favorite kind of cookie?
A: All of the cookies!
Q: Do you always wear your suit?
A: I wear my special suit when I’m delivering presents around the world. I don’t wear my suit in the workshop; it’s too hard to keep clean!
Q: How do you tell the elves apart?
A: Have you ever tried herding cats? I don’t tell tell the elves anything, except “Get back to work!”
Q: How do you fit all the toys in one bag?
A: I use a VERY BIG bag!
Q: What do you like doing for fun at the North Pole when you’re not preparing for Christmas?
A: I enjoy playing hide and seek with my elves. Of course, I’m always prepping for next Christmas.
Q: How do you keep track of who’s nice and who’s naughty? Do you have a book of names or have you gone digital?
A: I’m definitely “old-school”: I use books. A lot of books!
