America’s first Hmong anchorman returns to alma mater

Good Morning Iowa's Chenue Her is lending a hand to the Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation (MAEF). The Mahtomedi alumnus has become a bit of a Midwest celebrity after becoming the nation’s first male Hmong American TV anchor.
“It’s good to show Mahtomedi what I’ve been able to do with my career, and for a lot of it, Mahtomedi laid the groundwork for it,” said Her.
Legacy Night had a strong in-person comeback after two years due to the pandemic. MAEF Board Trustee and Legacy Night Chairperson Kate Krampe explained that the night was all about coming together as a community.
“Our general theme is collaborating with each other and coming together and helping students get connected so they can perform better,” said Krampe.
The money raised via Legacy Night’s silent auction will go toward classroom materials, scholarships and leadership training for teachers.
According to Krampe, Her was selected to emcee because MAEF’s Executive Director Suzanne Anderson had been following Her on Twitter and following his career journey from his start as a Mahtomedi grad to morning show TV anchor.
Her remembers the first journalism class he ever took at Mahtomedi, where he did a project about Watergate. From there, Her’s intrigue to uncover and tell stories began.
“I’ve always been curious about TV journalism and journalism in general, but I think that class really planted the seed,” said Her.
Her was encouraged to invite a favorite teacher of his to Legacy Night, so he chose his English teacher, John Taylor, as a special guest.
“I wanted to bring him to just honor him at the event. But you know, just to show people at Legacy Night just now much the teachers I grew up around did for me,” said Her.
Taylor taught Her that people come from all walks of life, something that Her has especially seen in his career. He remembers his teacher excelling at meeting students where they were at and having honest conversations with them. Those lessons have helped Her in his career, he noted, as he meets new folks and tells their stories.
For those who attended Legacy Night, Her hopes that they take away the idea that any student from Mahtomedi can go on to do good things, all of which starts in the classroom.
“I think our teachers deserve so much love and respect and recognition, you know, with all they’ve had to deal with throughout the pandemic as well,” said Her. “I wanted people to see Mr. Taylor and see that there are all these people who have made such a difference in the lives of their students.”
With the support of his Mahtomedi teachers, Her has been able to support and bring awareness to Asian Americans and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities throughout his time working in different cities.
“I’ve always tried to highlight AAPI communities and, on top of that, just giving a voice and using my platform to uplift communities of color. That’s something I will continue to do for the rest of my career,” said Her.
For many, seeing other Hmong journalists like Her on TV fills a gap in representation. For Her, the support to get him where he is today started with his teachers at Mahtomedi, and events like Legacy Night continue to encourage students to dream big.
