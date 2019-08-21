Alumni, students lead, learn art of theater

White Bear and Mahtomedi area students and alumni came together to craft the art of theater at Ashland Community Theater in Maplewood this summer.
Bringing back alumni of the theater program who are now studying theater in college or acting professionally inspires the student actors, said Rob Sutherland, founder and artistic director. This summer, area alumni included 2017 Mahtomedi High School alum Jack Sharrer, who is studying theater at Viterbo University. White Bear Lake Area Schools alumni Dylan Rugh and Emily Nies also came back to help students perform “CATS” this month. Rugh is a local actor and Nies is studying at Pace University in New York.
“They all came back and choreographed with me,” Sutherland noted. They had performed in “CATS” at Ashland previously. Bringing the alumni back inspires current student performers but also gives the alumni the chance to be mentored in professional choreography, he noted. The theater values intergenerational mentoring. Alumni also performed their own show, “Next to Normal,” in June.
Leadership development at the theater grows as the students grow. This summer, there were eight summer camps with about 450 youth, Sutherland said, and older students lead the camps.
White Bear Lake High School freshman Henry Jensen began theater in first grade and was a camp counselor this summer. He has enjoyed meeting students from different schools. “We spend a lot of time together,” he said. “We get a chance to know each other.”
Mahtomedi High School senior Anna Martinson, who has been participating for almost 10 years, also led camps this summer. “A lot of what I am doing is leading by example,” Martinson said. She worked with students in the ensemble and learned dances and songs alongside them.
Parent Lucy Payne said it is interesting to watch the shifting roles of the students in the theater over the years. Sharrer used to be her daughter's peer, but he now helped lead the production where Martinson had a lead role. Next year, they will be peers again at Viterbo University. Martinson has become a peer mentor to a Mahtomedi High School sophomore who loves theater. Jordan Rollinger and Martinson act together at the high school and Ashland.
This summer, Rollinger was assistant stage manager for “CATS.” “It's fun because my whole life I have been doing theater on stage, so it is fun to see the other side of it,” she said.
Playing a variety of roles, as student and leader, helps youth to become passionate about the art. As students share their knowledge with younger students, their passion becomes evident, Sutherland noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.