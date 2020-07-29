Alumna collecting vital COVID-19 data

Like so many others who have faced major workplace shifts and disruptions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, biology and German major Alana Lemke, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Class of 2019, has had to quickly adapt to a whole new way of performing her job. And, like so many other college grads, she is taking it all in stride and succeeding.
Lemke is a critical-care research intern at Regions Hospital working on the forefront of COVID-19 research. Her department at the St. Paul hospital is responsible for all the COVID-19-related research across the Regions health system.
The White Bear Lake Area High School 2015 grad had been collecting data from emergency room patients to screen for eligibility in a variety of clinical studies ranging from complex components of head trauma care to simple patient resilience studies. All that changed in March, however, when nearly all studies were put on hold and research shifted to COVID-19.
Regions, like most hospitals across the globe, have had to shift its facilities, staffing and services to meet the demands of fighting the pandemic. That includes much ongoing research. The facility was also forced to trim on staffing, especially at the intern level, and Lemke is one of five research interns remaining from an original staff of 12.
"Interns are the bread and butter of the research machine in medicine," Lemke said, describing how interns like herself coordinate with the physicians and master's-level researchers, perform much of the setup work for studies and conduct supporting functions like literature reviews to back the projects.
The name of Lemke's primary research project is the "COVID-19 Registry," designed to capture a large amount of accurate data points from patients who have been admitted to the hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis.
"Because things are constantly changing with COVID-19, how we track patients and collect data is changing as well," Lemke noted. "All of the data we collect on these patients goes into a database through which physicians can post a request for COVID research ideas. Data matching their request is then available for their project."
A second COVID-19 project Lemke's data currently supports is a drug treatment trial called OSCAR.
"The OSCAR trial is a phase two multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial to assess the efficacy and safety of a drug called Otilimab for the treatment of severe pulmonary COVID-19-related disease," Lemke explained.
It's not only the nature of Lemke's work that has changed with the onset of the pandemic, but also the way she works. She can no longer be inside the hospital due to potential exposure to infection.
"I currently live with my parents, who are over the age of 60, one of whom has chronic pulmonary disease. This means that if I were to work in direct patient contact with COVID-19 patients, I would be putting them at higher risk. For this reason, I have been working remotely from an office outside of the main hospital," she said, adding that she is glad that was an option.
"What I enjoy the most is feeling like I am really contributing to the effort of finding a treatment for this terrible disease, which has affected almost everyone in the world in some way or another," Lemke said. "It also gives me a sense of hope, knowing and working with so many people who are putting in tireless hours around the clock into our research and trying to help as many people as possible."
The White Bear grad selected Eau Claire for several reasons: the biology and German studies programs, and the fact that it had an equestrian team. She participated on the team all four years of college and served as captain.
Lemke is currently submitting applications for graduate school. She plans to become a doctor of osteopathic medicine, perhaps also with a Ph.D. and research emphasis. She hopes to attend osteopathic medical school someplace in the Midwest.
— Submitted by UW-Eau Claire marketing and communications department
