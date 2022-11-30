Alum honored as Vikings' Hometown Hero

White Bear Lake native and 1984 Mariner High School graduate Trish Thacker (née White) received the Hometown Hero Award at the Minnesota Vikings game Thanksgiving Day.
Thacker is executive director of The Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis, one of the largest homeless shelters in the Upper Midwest.
During each home game, US Bank and the Minnesota Vikings recognize individuals who have helped make the community a better place. The program honors individuals who have gone to extraordinary measures to make positive differences in the community.
A licensed, clinical social worker with extensive experience working with homelessness, mental health and substance abuse issues, Thacker attends to the needs of more than 200 people experiencing homelessness every day with her staff. She is also often sought out by the media as an expert on matters relating to homelessness.
