Alum honored as Vikings' Hometown Hero

Trish Thacker receives the Hometown Hero award as a video featuring her and her work at the Salvation Army plays on the jumbotron.

 Contributed

White Bear Lake native and 1984 Mariner High School graduate Trish Thacker (née White) received the Hometown Hero Award at the Minnesota Vikings game Thanksgiving Day.

Thacker is executive director of The Salvation Army Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis, one of the largest homeless shelters in the Upper Midwest.

