Mahtomedi High School administration is currently investigating allegations of racially motivated harassment and inappropriate behavior at a girls’ soccer game against Como Park Senior High School in St. Paul on Oct. 15.
Parents of Como Park students filed a complaint about the incident with the Minnesota State High School League.
“We take these allegations very seriously and do not tolerate harassment on or off the fields at Mahtomedi Public Schools,” stated schools Superintendent Barb Duffrin in an email to families. “The behavior that has been reported does not reflect our expectations and values as a school community.”
The high school held a meeting about the incident on Oct. 25 and discussed fan expectations at events. Students were told to focus on cheering on the Zephyrs, not making any comments about the other teams.
“We have work to do to make Mahtomedi High School a unified community where everyone feels like they belong and have empathy for others. We know that is who Mahtomedi High School wants to be,” stated high school administration Principal Kathe Nickleby, Associate Principal Justin Hahn and Activities Director Aaron Forsythe in an email. “We want our students to feel confident using their voice and actions to do better for all students going forward and we intend to support them.”
Administration plans in the near future to have students from both schools to discuss what happened at the game and reconcile.
Sara Marie Moore
