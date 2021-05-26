All in favor of reduced speed limits, raise your right foot

MAHTOMEDI — It would behoove motorists within Mahtomedi city limits to keep a close eye on speed limit signs and a light foot on their gas pedals.
The Mahtomedi City Council at its May 18 meeting approved two resolutions adopting speed limit changes throughout the city. The new speed limits are anticipated to be in effect beginning in July.
The changes include a 20 mph speed limit on all residential streets and a speed limit reduction on arteries and connector streets that usually have a higher speed limit of 25 mph or 30 mph.
In 2019, the Minnesota state Legislature gave cities the authority to adopt their own speed limit policies on residential roadways within city jurisdictions, said Chuck Rickart, principal transportation engineer for WSB. In December 2020, the city discussed safety improvement projects and speed limit policies based on state statutes.
According to Minnesota Statute Section 169.14, the maximum statutory speed limit for local residential roadways is 25 mph. A local residential street has a total length of up to but not exceeding a half-mile, is not a collector or arterial road, and is in an area zoned exclusively for housing. A city may set a speed limit on its residential streets lower than 25 mph without conducting a study.
Nevertheless, council authorized the preparation of a traffic and safety analysis that determined the appropriate speed limit on local city streets to be 20 mph on all local minor streets, and 25 mph on local major streets (collector and arterial streets). According to a community survey performed this year, 74% of respondents supported lowering the speed limits on neighborhood streets.
After approving the speed limit policy and resolution adopting reduced speed limits on local roadways, the city is now required to prepare an implementation signing plan and install new “citywide unless otherwise posted” speed limit signs at select locations throughout the city and on local collector and arterial streets adjacent to the residential zones. The speed limit signs would affect only the local roadways on which the city has jurisdiction, not state trunk highways or county roads.
In other words, motorists are entitled to be fully warned about speed reductions on residential streets. The city isn't required to post a speed limit sign on every street, but rather at the beginning of that segment of road, Rickart said.
The city must also prepare a communication plan to inform the community about the speed limit changes and that lowering speed limits will create safer roadways for both vehicles and pedestrians. At a minimum, the communications must be seen in articles and maps in the city newsletter, social media posts, press releases, community events and announcements at city meetings.
Motorists won't be able to say they weren't warned.
Speed limits throughout Mahtomedi on all local minor streets are now 20 mph (not the maximum allowable 25 mph).
Speed limits throughout Mahtomedi on all local major streets (collector and arterial streets) are now 25 mph. These streets include: Quail Street from Briarwood Avenue to the border with Dellwood; Briarwood Avenue from Dwinnell Avenue to Hallam Avenue; Hallam Avenue from Briarwood Avenue to Juniper Street; Maple Street from Mahtomedi Avenue to Hallam Street; Hickory Street from Mahtomedi Avenue to the Grant border; Warner Avenue from Maple Street to the Pine Springs border south of Bevins Lane; East Avenue from Hickory Street to Stillwater Road; Hallam Avenue from Stillwater Road to 72nd Street; 72nd Street from Hilton Trail to Warner Avenue; Lincolntown Avenue from Long Lake Road to CSAH 12 (Wildwood Road) and Wedgewood Drive from CSAH 12 (Wildwood Road) to the White Bear Lake border at Riviera Drive.
Two notable exceptions are the 20 mph speed limit on Quail Street from Mahtomedi Avenue to Briarwood Avenue and the 20 mph speed limit on Long Lake Road from Lincolntown Avenue to Echo Lake Avenue. The speed limit on Long Lake Road from Echo Lake Avenue to Highway 120 will remain at 30 mph.
Here is one final secret for motorists: Council also talked about keeping the Washington County Sheriff's Office busy on speed patrols.
