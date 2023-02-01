Alchemist raising funds for popular employee

When Cherelle Trudeau-Ricks didn’t come in to work at the Alchemist on Nov. 15, 2022, bar owners Terry and Anne Kellerman became concerned.
They later learned Trudeau-Ricks was admitted to Regions Hospital to have her leg amputated.
Trudeau-Ricks came to the Alchemist in 2021 looking for work amid the pandemic as something to get her out of the house.
“Little did I know I'd find my place in White Bear Lake from St. Paul, which a lot of you know is my heart and the city which I've always worked,” Trudeau-Ricks said.
Terry said when Trudeau-Ricks joined the Alchemist family in 2021, she brought a bright, cheery spunky personality to the team.
“I knew I wanted to hire her when I heard the joy in her voice,” Terry said.
Terry and Anne opened the Alchemist in 2015 as a family-owned craft cocktail bar. They created a unique, welcoming steampunk atmosphere.
“This event in my life, hurling me into a different chapter, has taken me away from my favorite places to be and that's work,” Trudeau-Ricks said of her amputation. “I really love my two jobs as a suite attendant at the U.S. Bank Stadium for the home Viking games, and especially being here at the Alchemist.”
A fundraiser to support Trudeau-Ricks will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Kellerman Event Center located at 2222 Fourth St. in White Bear Lake.
There will be a steampunk-attire contest, and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Live entertainment will be music by the Wildcat Combo, Dire Wolf and Paul Mayasich.
Donatelli's in White Bear Lake is donating free appetizers for the event. There will be a cash bar for cocktails, beer, wine, soda and juice. The signature cocktail for the event is a house-made cranberry dill ginger beer and gin called the “Crandillorian.”
A donation minimum of $10 will be at the door. All funds raised will go to Trudeau-Ricks for living and medical expenses.
