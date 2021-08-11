WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — Water Gremlin’s new air emissions permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), expected late July, is still being negotiated and has been pushed into August. According to President Scott Schulz, the company is working collaboratively with MPCA on the permit and it is progressing.
"We tried to make it clear to MPCA our goal is to invest money in pollution controls. They have several years of monitoring data showing we are compliant and levels are decreasing," Schulz said.
Water Gremlin is waiting on final modeling on the level of filtration the company must add.
Last week, a WCCO report reminded viewers that companies have until June 2022 to find an alternative to TCE, the toxic chemical Water Gremlin illegally released into the air for more than a decade. Health concerns regarding the solvent, labeled a carcinogen, eventually lead to a statewide TCE ban in 2020, making Minnesota first in the country to pass such legislation.
Companies seeking alternatives to TCE are getting help from a University of Minnesota extension program called MnTAP (Minnesota Technical Assistance Program). Schulz said his company engaged its services to help find alternatives for its battery terminal coating process and decided to switch to FluoSolv, a blended product that contains t-DCE, as part of its 2019 stipulation agreement with MPCA.
According to Schulz, MnTAP recommended FluoSolv back in 2017 as the best option and cited the Massachusetts Toxic Use Reduction Institute, or TURI, as its source. "It is this recommendation that started us in the direction of researching, testing and eventually using FluoSolv," he said, pointing out that FluoSolv is a blend and not pure t-DCE, which is highly flammable.
TURI Research Manager Gregory Morose clarified their position on t-DCE in a recent email to the Press citing an April 2019 advisory that states the institute does not consider the chemical a preferred alternative to TCE.
The EPA is currently studying risks associated with t-DCE.
Schulz maintained the company stands by MnTAP’s earlier recommendation, adding the TURI advisory is talking about using pure t-DCE as an industrial cleaner. "We use FluoSolv as a transfer agent contained within the coater," he said. "It is not used as a degreaser. We are fully compliant with Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines including the new lower level they intend to use in the permit. There is no risk to the public or employees on levels we’re working with. We are using the solvent under the watchful eye of MPCA and MDH."
— Debra Neutkens
