WHITE BEAR LAKE — It looks like county-owned South Shore Boulevard will become an east-bound one-way street to accommodate bicycles and pedestrians, a design similar to the popular Lake Avenue Trail. Plans call for the county to "turnback" the roadway to city and township jurisdiction.
City staff met with Ramsey County Dec. 3 to review final details of an agreement, which will be provided in writing through a memorandum of understanding for council consideration at its Jan. 21 meeting. Meanwhile, to keep the project moving, the county will be releasing a request for proposals this month for engineering and final design services.
City Engineer Paul Kauppi discussed the 2022 project and the county's intention to relinquish most of South Shore at the Dec. 8 council meeting. The trail is part of Lake Links Association's mission to circumnavigate White Bear Lake.
Kauppi said a key element is that the trail fit within right of way with minimal impact to adjacent properties.
"A one-way for South Shore is the desired configuration," he told council. "Ramsey County studies indicate eastbound one-way movement is the most desired direction for reasons like maintenance and public safety."
The engineer reviewed the following points regarding the project:
• The 10-foot ped/bike trail will be constructed along the length of South Shore, similar in design to the Lake Avenue trail.
• The roadway will be two-way and county-owned from White Bear Avenue to McKnight, then turn into an eastbound one-way to East County Line.
• The city and township will accept jurisdiction from McKnight to East County Line. The city's jurisdiction ends at Bellaire.
• The county will perform a pavement reclamation project, which adds a 15-to 20-year life. The county will then provide payment to the city in lieu of a mill and overlay that provides a 30-year pavement.
• The county will apply funds dedicated by the Legislature for the trail work against the city's cost share. Ultimately, the city will have little to no costs related to the trail and roadway project. However, lighting, benches and landscaping amenities will be the city's responsibility. The trail will have a curb or barrier similar to Lake Avenue.
Councilman Dan Jones said he's not thrilled with the agreement but it gets the job done.
"It gets us a 30-year road, which is acceptable," he stated. "This is a continuation of the Sather trail. This is truly an investment in our future."
One thing still not addressed, however, is a sidewalk on County F west of Gisella to McKnight, Jones added. "It's inexcusable for the county to walk away. There are ripple effects to a trail going one way, such as increased traffic on F. It is the county's responsibility to do that."
City Manager said it's her understanding that the county is making a commitment to a sidewalk on F, but probably not until 2023.
In May 2018, the Minnesota Legislature approved $2.6 million grant to Ramsey County for trail improvements on South Shore Boulevard. The county will hold another open house in the new year to obtain public feedback as part of the final design process.
