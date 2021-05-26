Judith Johnson began drawing with chalk when she was a child. That grew into a love of painting, which has continued to this day. Johnson is now well into her 70s, and she doesn’t plan to put down her paintbrushes anytime soon.
Johnson’s paintings will be featured at an upcoming exhibit at the Wildwood Library. The show, “Judith Johnson: Minnesota Artist,” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the library, 763 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi.
Johnson grew up in Mahtomedi, graduated from high school in 1958 and was the class artist.
“I did all the posters and cartoons for the school paper,” she said. “After high school, my mother didn’t want me to major in art, so I majored in home economics because they had art classes.”
When she married her husband, Jack, he was attending Gustavus Adolphus College. She took some art classes there and eventually got her art education degree. She taught home economics at various high schools for approximately 25 years while the couple raised their three children.
While teaching at the Minnesota School of Arts in St. Paul, Johnson was asked to judge an art show. She thought her favorite painter, Edward Hopper, was going to be one of the judges. “I was really excited to meet him,” she said. “While judging the show, he was very harsh on the artists and was leaving shattered souls in his wake,” she said.
“We went to lunch after the show and I told him I that loved his work. During the meal, he was looking at me like he didn’t know what I was talking about. When I got home and told my husband that I had lunch with Edward Hopper, he looked at me and said, ‘He’s been dead for quite a number of years.’”
Johnson wondered, “Who did I have lunch with?” After some investigating, she found out it was Clem Haupers, a well-known painter in Minnesota. Everything she loved about Hopper’s paintings was reflected in Haupers’ style as well.
“I called him, and he invited me to his studio, and I became his protégée,” Johnson said. “I was in my 30s at the time and he was about 60. He became a father figure to me and a part of my family. We were friends for 20 years when he died at the age of 80.”
When she was 50, Johnson went back to school and got her Ph.D. in design and art history. She then became a professor of design at the University of Minnesota until she retired.
“After retirement, I joined the Birchwood Town Hall painters and the North Star painters in Roseville,” Johnson said. “We also have a group called the pandemic painters. Since we couldn’t meet anywhere because of COVID, we started painting in our cars in the parking lots of Birchwood and Como Park.”
Johnson describes herself as an illustrator and realistic painter.
“I paint what I see around me. I paint barns, old houses and people,” she said. “My illustrations would be great in a children’s book,” she said.
Johnson’s illustrations were published in a poetry book and a book on prayer back in the 1960s. Recently, she self-published a book on Finnish folktales called “Troll Tales” that featured her creative illustrations. She is currently working on a Swedish folktale book.
“I always have something that I’m working on,” she said. “I get up in the morning and I’m drawing at the breakfast table.”
Johnson and her husband reside in Grant. She will celebrate her 80th birthday two days after the show.
“I'm really excited for the show, and I still love painting after all these years,” she said.
