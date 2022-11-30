Affordable housing units again planned for new apartment complex

Schafer Richardson Development Manager Peter Orth answers questions from the mayor and City Council members regarding the company’s application for Ramsey County’s Critical Corridors Grants program.

 Randy Paulson | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Schafer Richardson’s second planned apartment complex will include affordable housing units after all, thanks to an influx of county funding for the project.

The Minneapolis-based developer received the City Council’s support on Nov. 22 for the company’s application for $1 million through Ramsey County’s Critical Corridors Grants program.

