Affordable housing units again planned for new apartment complex

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Schafer Richardson’s second planned apartment complex will include affordable housing units after all, thanks to an influx of county funding for the project.
The Minneapolis-based developer received the City Council’s support on Nov. 22 for the company’s application for $1 million through Ramsey County’s Critical Corridors Grants program.
With that money, Schafer Richardson will set aside 10 affordable-housing units for tenants earning at or below 50% of the area median income. Two will be one-bedroom units, five will have two bedrooms and three will have three bedrooms.
The City Council earlier this year rejected a plan to provide tax increment financing to the apartment project. Under that proposal, Schafer Richardson would have included 48 affordable housing units.
At the Nov. 22 meeting, the council approved the planned unit development agreement for the 244-unit complex, which will be on the corner of Hoffman Road and County Road E at the existing site of The Stadium Bar & Grill. The council also greenlit a resolution approving the final plat for the project, which lets the developer combine its properties into one parcel of land.
The Critical Corridors Grants program is new in the county and is funded through the Housing Redevelopment Authority levy. The authority OK’d the funding amounts for program applicants at its meeting earlier that day.
According to White Bear Lake Community Development Director Jason Lindahl, the funds can “offset the extraordinary costs for housing, including activities such as demolition, site preparation, stormwater management, utilities and public improvements and other such things as sidewalks.”
Although the funding is through the county, Schafer Richardson needed support from the city as part of its application for the program money.
Mayor Dan Louismet asked what benefit Schafer Richardson would receive from the county funds since the company otherwise would have received market-rate rent income from the 10 units.
Schafer-Richardson Development Manager Peter Orth said the development needed to include an affordable housing element for the company to qualify for the county program. He also noted that, despite the name of the Critical Corridors Grants program, the $1 million would be a low-interest loan instead of a grant.
The interest rate for it would be 1-2%. Orth compared that to a market interest rate, which he estimated would be about 6%.
“As a deferred loan, it's not something that we can take as income; it's going to be a source used for the project for some of the items that staff had mentioned: sidewalks, stormwater and site improvements. It's a very small portion of the total construction costs,” Orth said.
“But when you look at the reduction in rental income, it essentially reduces the amount of a loan that we can get for the project. So that $1 million dollars would cover the gap of what we'd be able to get for a typical loan.”
Louismet clarified that there isn’t a net financial benefit to Schafer Richardson in applying for the funding. Orth confirmed that was the case, and said there would actually be a slight reduction in the company’s returns for the project.
Council Member Kevin Edberg asked for how long the 10 units would be considered affordable housing units and how the total reduction in rent income from the reduced-price units would compare to the $1 million loan.
Orth said the length of affordability for the 10 units would be for 30 years and that the $1 million loan would be subordinate to the main loan Schafer Richardson is using for the project.
“It’ll decrease the cash flow. The good news is we can see what that impact is going to be in our projections,” Orth said. “To Mr. Mayor's point, it is a reduction in returns, but it’s a palatable reduction. It’s not too significant to where we wouldn't be considering this.”
Edberg also asked how Schafer Richardson would match eligible tenants to the 10 affordable housing units.
Orth said the company is still waiting to learn from the county if there are specific resources it would recommend to match prospective renters to the units. Otherwise, the company would use a standard screening process for rental applicants that involves verifying their income and employment information.
He also said the affordable units won’t differ from the market-rate units in terms of their appearance. That means the affordable units can be moved around within the development’s floor plan as leases turn over and units become available for new renters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.