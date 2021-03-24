Advocacy group prefers science before regulation when it comes to wake boats

White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 28F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.