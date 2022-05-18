Adopted drains inching upward

The latest count for the 2022 Adopt-a-drain Challenge is 386. “Progress toward our goal continued in the past month, inching up from 365 drains adopted to 386,” said Scott Costello, the White Bear Lake Conservation District board member spearheading the challenge.
In April, 11.9% of storm drains had been adopted by the five communities. In May, the number was 12.6%. The challenge started in March with a baseline of 9.7% adopted, or 298 drains.
Costello hopes communities pick up the pace to reach 596 adopted drains by the end of October.
There is an element of friendly rivalry in seeing which community can make the biggest relative increase in number of drains adopted, Costello noted. Data comes from mn.adopt-a-drain.org.
