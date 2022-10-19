Adopt-a-Drain challenge nearing end

Signs like this were seen in White Bear Township this summer encouraging people to adopt a storm drain

 Contributed

Creeping ever so slowly upward, the Adopt-a-Drain Challenge has 84 more to go to reach goal. 

“We reached 512 adopted drains in the five municipalities around White Bear Lake as of Oct. 10,” reported Scott Costello. A White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD) board member, Costello has been monitoring the number since the district launched the challenge last March. 

