Adopt-a-Drain challenge nearing end

Creeping ever so slowly upward, the Adopt-a-Drain Challenge has 84 more to go to reach goal.
“We reached 512 adopted drains in the five municipalities around White Bear Lake as of Oct. 10,” reported Scott Costello. A White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD) board member, Costello has been monitoring the number since the district launched the challenge last March.
The goal is to double the number of adopted stormwater drains by end of October. When the challenge started, there were 298 adopted drains.
The city of White Bear Lake is the first to cross the finish line in doubling its starting point, from 120 to 240, Costello said. White Bear Township has nine more to go. Mahtomedi needs 77 newly adopted drains to reach the doubling point, but the city started with a higher percentage of drains adopted, so they are winning the percentage race.
“Dellwood and Birchwood do not have urban stormwater systems, so the base data on total number of drains may not be meaningful for them,” Costello noted. “We are focusing on the other communities.”
Achievements will be recognized when the challenge is over in November. The WBLCD director added, “When more drains are adopted, everyone wins the prize of cleaner local waterways.”
To find a drain that needs adoption, go to mn.adopt-a-drain.org/map. The drains known to the program are based on data from the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.