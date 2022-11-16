Adopt-a-Drain Challenge deemed successful

The number of drains adopted fell just short of goal. It is not to late to adopt a drain.

 Contributed

Results of the Adopt-a-Drain Challenge are out, and although the number fell short of the goal, there was steady progress throughout the summer and fall. 

Initiated last March by the White Bear Lake Conservation District, the challenge started at 298 adopted drains and ended at 535 by Oct. 31. The goal was to have 596 drains adopted around the lake, or double the starting number. 

