Adopt-a-Drain Challenge deemed successful

Results of the Adopt-a-Drain Challenge are out, and although the number fell short of the goal, there was steady progress throughout the summer and fall.
Initiated last March by the White Bear Lake Conservation District, the challenge started at 298 adopted drains and ended at 535 by Oct. 31. The goal was to have 596 drains adopted around the lake, or double the starting number.
“Even though we didn’t quite reach our overall goal, there are many things to celebrate,” said district board member Scott Costello, who oversaw the challenge. He noted the following achievements:
• Steady progress every month, thanks to great publicity. “This significantly increased public awareness of the need to keep stormwater drains free of polluting debris,” he said.
• The city of White Bear Lake successfully more than doubled the number of its adopted drains. The city started at 120 and reached 263 adopted drains by end of October. Of the city’s 1,829 known drains, 14.4% are now adopted.
• White Bear Township was just five short of doubling its number from 49 to 93. The township has 528 known drains, which means 18% are adopted.
• Mahtomedi increased its number from 120 to 167 adopted drains. The city has 695 known drains, which gives them an adoption rate of 24%.
• Dellwood does not have an urban stormwater system like the other communities. The city took advantage of the challenge by inventorying its infrastructure to reenforce a commitment to water quality.
• Birchwood may be in a similar position as Dellwood in not having a fully urbanized stormwater system, but 47% of its known drains are adopted.
There are still many drains available for adoption, reminded Costello, so it’s not too late to get involved. For information, go to mn.adopt-a-drain.org.
