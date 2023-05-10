Admiral cruiser returning to White Bear Lake

The Admiral is a 1991 cruiser purchased in 2016 from Excelsior Bay Charters on Lake Minnetonka.

 Contributed

The Admiral has been missing in action the last few summers on White Bear Lake, but that is changing. After extensive renovations, the cruiser is returning to its berth next month at Docks of White Bear.

Owner Brian McGoldrick pulled the 63-footer out of the water before the pandemic (no easy task) to repair a broken drive shaft, then decided that since the boat was dry-docked, it was a good time to sandblast and paint the hull, replace leaky windows, replace the flooring, upgrade the wiring and add a third head (bathroom). 

