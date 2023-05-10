Admiral cruiser returning to White Bear Lake

The Admiral has been missing in action the last few summers on White Bear Lake, but that is changing. After extensive renovations, the cruiser is returning to its berth next month at Docks of White Bear.
Owner Brian McGoldrick pulled the 63-footer out of the water before the pandemic (no easy task) to repair a broken drive shaft, then decided that since the boat was dry-docked, it was a good time to sandblast and paint the hull, replace leaky windows, replace the flooring, upgrade the wiring and add a third head (bathroom).
His goal, McGoldrick said, is to “make The Admiral as good as any boat on Lake Minnetonka or the St. Croix River.” He figures the exterior and interior work cost about $300,000.
Like his waterfront restaurant Admiral D’s, the boat will be marketed and managed by St. Paul-based Morrissey Hospitality. Events calling for catering will feature mostly light and heavy appetizers created by St. Paul Hotel chefs, one of Morrissey’s clients.
Plans are to offer the boat to nonprofits once a week at a nominal fee for fundraising purposes and for other special private events like birthdays and anniversaries. Excursions last 2 to 3 hours. A public cruise will also be offered once a week so people can get out on the lake who might otherwise have no access. The yacht holds up to 60 guests.
To make reservations for The Admiral, go to www.admiraldswbl.com. McGoldrick hopes to have the cruiser up and running no later than June 20.
This isn’t the first time large boats have traversed the lake. During the heyday of the resort era between 1870 and 1910, ferry boats ran almost like a bus line to popular stops on the lake, according to the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society’s executive director, Sara Markoe Hanson. These boats operated from Ramaley Pavilion, near where the VFW now stands.
