The Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO) congratulates Stephanie McNamara on an outstanding career as a public servant in the field of water management. Her time and service has demonstrated excellence in leadership, responsible resource planning, and the value of partnership and collaboration.
McNamara started with VLAWMO as its sole employee in 1990, in a small office based out of White Bear Lake City Hall. She worked for the White Bear Lake Conservation District before starting with VLAWMO. Throughout the years and over the course of hundreds of meetings, she has helped grow the organization into a thriving VLAWMO team. Each year, staff monitor local water quality, conduct watershed improvement projects, facilitate workshops and events, and partner with cities and the township to achieve water quality goals.
In 1993, she helped VLAWMO and partners complete a North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) award-winning effort to build control structures along Lambert Creek, located at the Rice Lake and Grass Lake wetland complexes. These structures helped to restore original hydrology to Lambert Creek, providing storage space in times of high water levels, and reduced storm surge volume and velocity.
Similarly, the Whitaker Pond construction in 1996 provided much needed storage for 640 acres of stormwater runoff coming from north of Highway 96 into Lambert Creek. In 2003-2004, McNamara oversaw the creation of Lambert Lake, a wetland control structure in Vadnais Heights to reduce bounce levels and phosphorus loading into East Vadnais Lake. The Lambert Lake project was recognized with the Governor’s Clean Water Initiative Award in 2003.
Throughout the '90s and 2000s, McNamara oversaw the Wetland Conservation Act, helping encourage responsible construction practices such as avoiding fill in wetlands or illegal dumping, and using good drainage design that promotes water treatment, infiltration and protects the land. A 2016 Goodwill construction project was one such example. Here, she and VLAWMO staff worked with public and private partners to redevelop a site with a history of negligence and illegal dumping into a productive, compliant property that goes beyond the minimum to benefit the surroundings. This philosophy that building with the larger watershed in mind is not only smart for water, but also for the community, has been a staple in McNamara's work. A high point for her is the growth of partnerships invested in water resource protection and management.
One of the best pieces of evidence for lake improvement is a de-listing from the state impaired waters list. Thanks to McNamara’s attentiveness, partnership, and dedicated documentation, de-listing was accomplished in 2018 for Gem Lake. Most recently, in 2019, she worked with staff to help VLAWMO become a priority small watershed under the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. This new status provides VLAWMO special access to grant funding for projects over the course of 16 years.
In sum, McNamara’s career is a testament to water resource protection and long-range planning. As the northeast metro has changed and developed over the last 30 years, her work has helped guide the community to one that protects water resources for future generations.
Interviews are being conducted for her replacement. An announcement is expected by end of month. To learn more about VLAWMO's grant-funded projects, visit the project map website found at the bottom of the homepage at VLAWMO.org. For questions or more information call (651) 204-6070.
VLAWMO.org. For questions or more information call (651) 204-6070.
