“I can’t believe Adelaide Buonincontro baked this banana bread yesterday. It has that buttery crispy texture as though it just came out of the oven,” the reporter pretending to be Mary Berry said. “It’s got a good color, and it’s not too dry or soggy. I can taste banana and possible citrus notes,” she went on.
Adelaide Buonincontro, young baker of Mahtomedi, is not even 10 years old — and already she means business.
From her presentation at curbside to her methods of building and keeping a loyal clientele, Adelaide “Addie” is a pro. She even designed the logo for her business, Addie Bakes You Take.
Her business is baking and giving things to people. “It’s fun to give stuff,” she said. She keeps half her baking proceeds in one pocket of her red checked apron and the other half in the other pocket to donate to the fight against Parkinson’s disease, in honor of her grandfather.
It all started when Adelaide baked for her grandma and mom. “People said I was good at baking at a young age,” said Addie, who will turn 10 and attend fourth grade at O.H. Anderson Elementary School this fall.
Addie’s mom, Megan, taught her how to bake and how to run a kitchen. “This has been a good growing experience for her,” Megan said. “All this is teaching her how to manage multiple things going on between her activities and school.”
Generally, Addie experiments a lot and doesn’t necessarily want to follow certain steps that need to happen, Megan said. “But yesterday, we worked on a system to be efficient and to keep things clean and organized,” she said.
As Addie has grown, her kitchen has had to keep up, and it was renovated last year. “Now it’s my kitchen,” she said to her mom.
Addie has benefitted from having a mentor, Pam Powell, a Mahtomedi resident who is in the salad dressing business. Powell gave her the apron Addie wears during business hours, along with some sage business advice. “She told me to keep trying even if I don’t get that many customers — and it worked,” Addie said.
Addie is behind her wicker cart on the corner at Locust Street and Summit Avenue a couple of weekends each month and sells her wares well into the fall and sometimes partly through winter. “When it gets super cold, I’ll stop and start back up again in the spring,” she said. Addie has stayed at her stall in all kinds of weather — dressed appropriately for the sun, rain or snow.
It is not unusual for her to be selling right before Christmas and to hold a customer appreciation bake, giving out items for free. “A lot of people get behind in their baking at that time of year,” she said.
Her customers have even asked Addie to set up her cart at their garage sales to sell her baked goods. She has also been asked to make custom orders. One of Addie’s neighbors said the key lime tarts Addie made were so good that she ordered a couple dozen for a party.
For a recent Saturday sale, Addie baked on Friday, wrapped her breads that evening and woke up at 6:30 a.m. to get ready. “I like to be early,” she said.
The interview crew and tasting judges of this publication arrived at Addie’s stand right at opening at 9:03 a.m. and they were her third customer. By the time the newspaper crew left half an hour later, three other customers had bought most of Addie’s products.
Addie said she would probably sell out by at least 11:30 a.m. that day. If not, she would transfer her wares to a cooler and wagon that doesn’t rumble and take them around to the neighbors. “I will ask them if they would be interested in something from Addie and tell them I’m right up the street — come and see!’”
Addie usually features a select item from her menu at each sale. Her repertoire includes sugar cookies, monster cookies, apple tarts, key lime tarts, cheesecake brownies, blueberry bars, raspberry-lemon Bundt cake, lemon curd bars, truffles and more. For Father’s Day, she featured peach cobbler crisp. On Saturday, June 26, the featured bake was banana bread in three sizes.
Addie’s next sale will be from 9-11 a.m. Sunday, July 25, and will feature brownies and blondies.
Like any dedicated baker, Addie watches baking shows on television. Her favorite is “Nailed It” on Netflix. The show is about bakers who aren’t exactly the best at what they’re trying to do. “It’s funny and I like the special seasonal shows, like the Christmas show,” she said.
The way Addie is going, by the time she is 11, she could be fully capable of being the first Star Baker from the U.S. on The Great British Baking Show. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood will be asking for her advice.
“I want to shake your hand. I like what you’ve done about keeping the bread from getting crumbly and falling apart when you spread margarine on it,” the faux Paul Hollywood told Addie last week.
OK, clearly, these weren’t the real Mary and Paul, but they are truthful reviews.
To learn more about upcoming sales from Addie Bakes You Take, follow her on Facebook and Instagram.
