Acceptable options considered for northernmost White Bear Lake bus stop

WHITE BEAR LAKE — City Council may make concessions to the Metropolitan Council regarding Metro Transit’s Purple Line.
Representatives met with the mayor and council at a special work session June 28 to discuss options for the bus rapid transit (BRT) project and its northernmost stop after the plan to use an Eighth Street station as the turnaround point was scrubbed.
Project Manager Craig Lamothe presented possible route modifications that include potential truncate routes to Maplewood Mall Transit Center, County Road E between Highway 61 and I-35E in Vadnais Heights or ending the bus line at Century College, at the request of the institution. All modifications would include a Purple Line connector between Maplewood Mall and downtown White Bear if local funding is secured.
Minutes of the meeting show the following consensus by city leaders:
• White Bear Lake Resolution 12949, dated March 8, 2022, should not be amended.
That resolution states the city does not want Purple Line buses entering its “jurisdictional boundaries.”
• The proposed transit bridge crossing over I-694 into White Bear Lake to Buerkle Road heading west would be acceptable.
• Ending the BRT line at Century College would be acceptable if the route follows I-694 heading east and turns north onto East County Line Road.
• Connector buses running between Maplewood Mall and downtown White Bear Lake would be acceptable.
No official action was taken at the work session.
It should also be noted that the July 13 Corridor Management Committee meeting was canceled. The advisory group next meets Aug. 24.
The public will be invited to share feedback on all options later this summer.
— Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.