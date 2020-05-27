Just when the community was poised for the official groundbreaking ceremony for Aaron’s Playground in Southwest Park, the Mahtomedi City Council passed a resolution to reject all bids for the project.
At its May 19 meeting, the council rejected all six bids because all of them exceeded the current budget available for the project.
Mahtomedi residents Craig and Becky Markovitz have been leading efforts to build a playground in honor of their son, Aaron.
On April 7, the city advertised for bids for the Aaron’s Playground project that included concrete pavement curbs and playground equipment with wood fiber resilient surfacing. The city has had $180,000 in funds available through donations, capital improvement plan (CIP) funds and available city funds. Unfortunately, the lowest bid came in at $276,070.
“The bids were a little more than we expected,” Public Works Director Bob Goebel said. The city can’t afford the playground at these quotes, he said. He cited underbudgeting on the part of the city and miscommunication between members of city staff as a reason that details in the request for proposal (RFP) led to higher offers.
The RFP did not hold out the playground equipment for state contract bidding, so the playground equipment became part of the more expensive work a private company would provide.
The site work that will be performed in-house and save the city money will also be reformatted at a later date into a quote package to be distributed to the bidders who submitted a bid this last time around.
The good news is that there will be a next time for the playground; the bad news is that it might not be for a little while.
Try as they might during the meeting, council and city staff could not come up with more money to justify accepting the bids they received this month.
Council discussed putting off the project for another year and looked toward adding it to the 2021 budget, adding more money to the CIP fund or reassessing the city’s five-year CIP plan for parks to fund the project differently than it did this year.
Councilman Jeff Ledermann noticed that the city has received bids for different projects over the past few weeks that were also much higher than estimated. The Glenmar Avenue storm sewer project will be rebid in 2021 due to extremely high bids; the Edith Pond project will have to be pursued in 2021 or 2022 due to unaffordable bids, and the city still hopes to rebid for the Bevins, Bichner and Talahi utilities project this year after bids came in too high.
It is unclear whether the COVID-19 shutdown had anything to do with the high bids presented by contractors.
However, the unsettled times brought on by COVID-19 call for caution, Councilman Steve Wolgamot said. “Let’s step back, assess the scope of the project and look for other resources,” he said. “Let’s do what the community can to make a wonderful thing for (the Markovitz) family and all the people who care about them.”
“I’m deeply committed to this project,” Councilwoman Jane Schneeweis said. “I’d like to see more and more people involved in it, and I’d like to have it done right.”
Many in the community have their hearts in this project, Schneeweis said.
In other action, council:
• Approved a request from the property owners at 1829 Park Avenue for a variance to allow for an increase in allowable accessory structure size to build an addition to the existing detached garage. City staff said the application was in order, and the Planning Commission at its May 13 meeting unanimously recommended approval. The existing garage is 504 square feet, and the new detached garage will be 917 square feet. The maximum allowable accessory structure size is 750 square feet, so the requested variance is for an additional 167 square feet.
• By a vote of 4-1 (Ledermann opposed) approved a request from the property owner at 141 Rose Street and 165 Tamarack Street for a minor subdivision, conditional use permit and four variances. City staff said the application was in order, and the Planning Commission at its May 13 meeting unanimously recommended approval, subject to seven conditions.
• Adopted a resolution approving the acceptance of gifts directed toward the Mahtomedi Fire Department for miscellaneous purchases. Carl and Karen Olson donated $30, and Gayle Huseth donated $100 to the department.
• Hired two seasonal employees at a rate of $14 per hour for the Public Works Department, contingent on the successful completion of driver’s license check, drug test, background check and physical exam.
• Approved the 2020 recycling grant agreement with Washington County in the amount of $14,549.50.
• Approved the 2021 budget calendar. The budget year starts with council approval of budget instructions on May 19 and culminates with the finance director’s submission of the final budget and levy to the county in late December.
• Gave permission for city staff to create a Facebook page.
• Approved pay voucher No. 1 in the amount of $205,453.24 to Insituform Technologies USA Inc. for the 2020 sewer lining project.
• Approved pay voucher No. 2 in the amount of $6,205.36 to Nadeau Companies LLC for the 2020 pond maintenance project.
• Acknowledged completion of the probationary period for firefighter/EMT Alex Stuart. Fire Chief Terry Fischer recommended having his job status changed to paid, on-call firefighter/EMT.
• Awarded the contract for apparatus floor resurfacing at the fire station to SwedeBro in the amount of $32,400. The fire department received two quotes for the project and chose the higher bid because it presented a solution to resolve moisture issues.
• Passed a resolution extending the term of the previously declared local emergency to June 12, the largest impact of which means that no in-person meetings to conduct city business will take place before that date.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, via videoconference.
