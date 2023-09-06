As students begin heading back to school over the coming days, AAA urges motorists to slow down, stay alert in neighborhoods and school zones and to expect the unexpected.

This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.

