Cinde Morris leads a group of curious strangers into the greenery of the Tamarack Nature Center in White Bear Township. As they walk the dirt paths shaded by thick trees and past ponds hosting clusters of ducks and geese, Morris guides her clients to absorb the sounds and feelings of nature.
She invites them to participate in activities as a group, urging them to focus on the parts of nature that are in motion: green leaves fluttering in the wind, birds darting from tree to tree and water rippling as brightly colored turtles come to the surface. As participants begin to shift from thinking mind to sensing mind, their connection with nature has begun.
Morris is the founder and owner of Modern Day Valkyrie, a forest therapy business. Forest therapy is a research-based practice that promotes well-being through immersion in nature. The idea began in Japan in the 1980s as an alternative practice of relaxation and has since become a way for people to cope with emotional and mental health problems. It has been proven to reduce cortisol levels, anger and fatigue among participants. Morris moved to Hugo in 2013 from Fargo, North Dakota, with her family, and after dealing with anxiety and stress working as a geographic information systems professional, she decided a change was needed. After browsing the internet and seeing an advertisement about forest therapy, her curiosity drove her to try it out.
“I’ve dealt with anxiety and depression on and off my whole life,” said Morris. “(Forest therapy) really lowered a lot of my stress levels. I was able to be more prepared with stressful things and deadlines that came up in my life, especially with my job at the time.”
As she began to see the positive effects that it had on her life, Morris decided to quit her job and make a career out of forest therapy.
“I wanted to shift my career into being of service to people,” said Morris. “I felt like that brings me more happiness and fulfillment than just working a job or working for money.”
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris began taking classes with the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides and Services. After a six-month online program and a four-day nature immersion, she earned the title of “forest therapy guide.” Working entirely solo, she now operates her own business providing guided nature walks, natural forest skincare and nature-inspired art.
“I think it’s just a great thing to have in the community, a little something different to complement your life,” she said.
On her nature walks, Morris’s goal is to forge a connection between her clients and the surrounding environment and nature. She does this by eliminating distractions from cell phones and other attention seekers and encouraging her clients to clear their mind and focus on their surroundings. She asks them about things they notice and goes through a series of “invitations” in which she invites her clients to participate in discussion. At the end of the session, Morris sits down with the group and serves them tea and snacks while they talk about their experiences. The entire walk takes about two to three hours, all with the intention of relaxing the mind and body.
“I’m trying to get you more from your thinking mind into your sensing mind,” said Morris. “What we hope is that it helps you get more into that liminality and get more into that sensing and connection with nature.”
Morris came up with the name “Modern Day Valkyrie” because of her fascination with Viking lore. In Norse mythology, the Valkyrie were women who came down from Vahalla, a majestic hall located in Asgard and ruled by the god Odin. The Valkyrie would pick the best dead warriors from the battlefield and bring them to Vahalla to enjoy an eternal feast with Odin. Morris uses this idea as a metaphor for the service that forest therapy provides.
“We can all be Valkyries; we can all reach down and help people up and help them fight their battles,” said Morris. “I think today as we get more divisive and more of that fragmentation of society, I think it’s important to have social cohesion and community.”
As she continues working to spread her message and inspire change and healing in the lives of community members, Morris is excited for the future of Modern Day Valkyrie.
“I hope I can just bring the service to people in the area that are either looking for something different or really suffering from stress and anxiety,” said Morris. “I’d love to be able to help people at domestic violence shelters to lower all those things that come with having a traumatic life.”
For more information about Modern Day Valkyrie, visit moderndayvalkyrie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.