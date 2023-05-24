A walking bus helps students explore safe routes to school

Walking School Bus at O. H. Anderson Elementary School

 Contributed

The special school bus spotted behind the Mahtomedi Fire Station and later seen moving down Warner Avenue sported multiple stop signs to allow schoolchildren to safely cross the street. It also had a driver with a public address system and horn to keep order. Bus aides mingled with the students. The bus was long and mostly yellow, and well appointed with an emergency exit door on the back end. Of course, there were one or two stragglers who had to run and catch the bus before it left the stop. And, naturally, loud talking was involved.

The special school bus was the Walking School Bus, which was equipped with just about everything you’d find on an actual school bus, except for seats and wheels. Instead, the walking school bus that picked up 40 O. H. Anderson Elementary School students at various street corners May 3 had 80 human legs and resembled a giant yellow laughing centipede.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.