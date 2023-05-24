A walking bus helps students explore safe routes to school

The special school bus spotted behind the Mahtomedi Fire Station and later seen moving down Warner Avenue sported multiple stop signs to allow schoolchildren to safely cross the street. It also had a driver with a public address system and horn to keep order. Bus aides mingled with the students. The bus was long and mostly yellow, and well appointed with an emergency exit door on the back end. Of course, there were one or two stragglers who had to run and catch the bus before it left the stop. And, naturally, loud talking was involved.
The special school bus was the Walking School Bus, which was equipped with just about everything you’d find on an actual school bus, except for seats and wheels. Instead, the walking school bus that picked up 40 O. H. Anderson Elementary School students at various street corners May 3 had 80 human legs and resembled a giant yellow laughing centipede.
As part of the larger movement to promote safe walking, biking and rolling around the community, parent volunteers of the Mahtomedi School District partnered with the Mahtomedi Safe Routes to School initiative (SRTS) to lead students in a fun and safe way to get to school by means other than a motorized vehicle.
O. H. Anderson Elementary Principal Susie Prather and Paraprofessional Dezzie Washington organized the Walking School Bus event, said ISD #832 Communications Director Alice Seuffert. Superintendent Barb Duffrin, Community Education Director Kate Andersen and more than a dozen parents and teachers turned out to help.
Andersen, along with SRTS Committee Lead Erin Roche and a slate of volunteers, have been working hard to introduce more sidewalks, safety signage and crosswalks throughout the community — especially in school zones. The city of Mahtomedi has included many of the SRTS recommendations in its capital improvement planning. Important safety features will soon be installed in and near school zones.
While waiting for these physical structures to be in place, students still need a safe way to get to school.
“Since I began work in Mahtomedi Schools during the spring of 2020, I was invited many times to continue ongoing work with SRTS,” Andersen said. In late 2021, when the SRTS Lead Committee was finally able to meet again after the pandemic hiatus, they realized their plan was outdated after all that time off. Once back at work, the initiative acquired many new leaders throughout the district and applied for some SRTS grants through the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“Mahtomedi SRTS was awarded a planning grant, which allowed us an opportunity to work with Alta Consulting on evaluating obstacles and opportunities to create safer routes to school, along with programs to educate our students on safe walking, biking and rolling through town,” Andersen said.
One of the tangible activities SRTS could work on was a Walking School Bus day, Andersen said. O. H. Anderson Elementary and its Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) created an event where students could walk to school together with adult supervision, starting at the Lincoln Apartments on Hallam Avenue and passing through neighborhoods closest to the school.
As the Walking School Bus went through their neighborhoods, students could “jump on” the bus and walk safely to school together.
“This is a great start to creating more walking groups with students and adults, as well as educating children on what to watch for while walking on roads to school and being aware of vehicles passing by,” Andersen said.
“The Walking School Bus helped our students learn pedestrian safety with adult guidance, learn more about their neighborhoods, socialize with friends, gain a sense of independence and arrive at school alert and ready to learn!” Seuffert said.
A table filled with healthy snacks was waiting for them as they neared school.
As conventional school buses descended on the school from every direction, the parade of students and parent volunteers, led by Prather with her bullhorn in her role as Walking School Bus driver, filed safely onto school grounds. The living, walking school bus also included an inflatable school bus, a cardboard school bus, parent and teacher volunteers wielding stop signs and a fluffy canine escort.
Now that’s something you don’t see on a regular school bus every day.
