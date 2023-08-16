One of the darkest days for the city of White Bear Lake and the White Bear Lake Police Department has a happy ending.
White Bear Lake Police Chief Julie Swanson and city officials recognized four police officers, seven firefighters and EMS staff for their heroic efforts in an officer-involved shooting earlier this year.
Officer Ryan Sheak was critically injured when he was shot several times by a suspect on Jan. 24 while trying to serve an arrest warrant in an apartment in the 3100 block of Karth Road.
Swanson said the suspect was well known to the officers and when officers arrived, the suspect was uncooperative and shut himself in the bedroom and refused to come out.
“The officers on the scene spent a great deal of time talking and negotiating with the subject to attempt to get them to come out of the room,” Swanson said. “This is not uncommon for any interaction that we've had with him, and officer Ryan Sheak, a SWAT negotiator, has great experience with that and had a great rapport with the subject.”
The suspect continued to yell at the officers and after several minutes he suddenly came out of the room and fired gun shots at the officers. Sheak was struck by the gunfire, and officers fired back as the they retreated from the apartment.
“There was quite a bit of chaos, because as you can imagine to have a gun go off inside an apartment and there's yelling and screaming and you're trying to get around furniture and get out in a hurry,” Swanson said. “So despite all of the emotions, chaos and trauma that ensued, these officers remained calm and worked together to save their lives and avert any further tragic tragedy. “
Even after being shot multiple times, Sheak remained alert and talked to his partners, which kept everyone focused to help them get out of the apartment quickly. Officers Connor Dillon and Phonvelai Sorensen provided medical care to Sheak outside the apartment door while he continued to talk and reassure them.
Meanwhile, Sergeant Eric Gadbois remained at the apartment door by himself holding the perimeter and calling for additional resources, while Dillon and Sorensen brought officer Sheak to safety and turned him over to the White Bear Lake firefighters and EMS staff.
“Although their thoughts were with their injured partner, the three officers remained inside the building and held a perimeter until additional help arrived,” Swanson said.
After a long standoff, the suspect was safely taken into custody by the SWAT team.
White Bear Lake Fire Chief Greg Peterson said when the firefighters and paramedics arrived, there were still shots being fired as they were approached by the officers.
“The firefighters met the officers and brought him (Sheak) into the ambulance quickly, treated and transported him down to a local trauma center, which worked out very, very well,” Peterson said. “After that they stayed on scene and they worked with a SWAT team. They helped with things such as getting the SWAT team equipment, ladders, forcible entry tools and also helping to control the utilities within the building so to silence the alarm system and shut off the water and do other things. So they were in the building while this standoff was taking place.”
After a long standoff, the suspect was safely taken into custody by the SWAT team.
“We also had to treat that gentleman and transport him and he was very defiant and he kept threatening the officers while he was in the ambulance,” Peterson said. “He was not pleasant to deal with, but their professionalism shined through. The fact that they treated him nice and with the respect as they would any other patient and that's very, very difficult to do when a friend of yours just got shot.”
Lifesaving awards went to Capt. Matt Stallings; Lt. Steve Volber; firefighter paramedics Josh Thermack, Drew Gadbois, Jeremy Mock and Mitch Brown; and firefighter EMT Ben Ferderer.
The Medal of Honor is awarded for outstanding heroism or bravery in circumstances beyond normal expectations of duty and at imminent personal hazard of the actor's life with full knowledge of the risk involved and in keeping with the highest standards of the law enforcement profession.
Earning Medal of Honor awards were Sgt. Eric Gadbois and officers Sorensen and Connor Dillon. “I just want to note that none of them thought about the personal hazard of their life or the risks that was involved in it, because this is second nature for them and they were just concerned about helping their partner,” Swanson said.
Sheak was awarded the Medal of Valor, which honors an act of bravery that demonstrates obvious self-sacrifice in the face of death or serious physical injury.
“Officer Sheak exemplifies this award,” Swanson said. “He suffered three gunshot wounds that evening, spent over a week in the hospital and has endured six and a half months of surgeries, physical therapy and healing. We're thrilled to report that he returned to work this week.”
Swanson also recognized Sheak's wife Amber.
“It's been six and a half months of her keeping the family together and her making sure that Ryan is taking it easy,” Swanson said. “Her strength and resilience is very admirable. I want to also recognize her involvement and thank her for always being there worrying about everybody else in the department when her life had just been changed drastically.”
Sheak thanked everyone who has been there for him and his family since the incident. Here is a summary of what he said.
“I love you for supporting me and my family. First, I want to say thank you to my wife. She's a rock, so thank you, thank you to our team. I mean, I don't know what to say. It was a crappy situation. We worked together and training kicked in. I am super proud and thankful for everybody that evening that was on my team for how you acted and reacted and supported each other and just got the job done. To my buddies on the fire team, I've been meaning to get to you guys in a meeting and thank you guys. As soon as I hit that ambulance, I knew I had the A-Team, and it was honestly really reassuring … I don't know who called my wife, but thank you for doing that and just giving her a sense of reassurance and calmness that she needed till she got to the hospital. Thanks to the city and what you guys have done for my family and I and our department and those that went on the journey with me that day. It's just been overwhelming with the support that everybody's been given us, and I hope this never happens again. But if it does, I know that we're going to handle it the same way with a lot of care, consideration, support and love for those that are going through it. Everybody did a great job.”
On behalf of the White Bear Lake City Council, Mayor Dan Louismet said officers and firefighters made everyone very proud the night of the incident.
“We were all sitting here when that call came in and it was uncharted territory for everyone on the council and we were, I wouldn't say panicking, but didn't know what to do,” Louismet said. “The events of Jan. 24 were a reminder to this council and to everyone just how dangerous your jobs are.”
