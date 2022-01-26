It could be difficult for residents in the southern part of Mahtomedi to find a way in or out of their neighborhood this summer.
Citizens keeping a close eye on construction plans swirling around the city are bracing themselves for a perfect storm of construction in the area of Lincolntown Avenue and Old Wildwood Road.
The Mahtomedi City Council at its Jan. 18 meeting gave the green light to the Lincolntown Avenue storm drainage project, which will install a storm sewer system under the road to drain the large pond lying south of the old Lakeside Club.
Before, during or after Lincolntown Avenue is excavated to install the storm sewer piping, a large four-story apartment complex could be headed for the parcel currently occupied by the vacant Lakeside Club at the corner of Old Wildwood Road and Lincolntown Avenue. Although this development is at the early stages and still needs Planning Commission and council approval, the developers’ goal is to start construction this summer.
In addition, an even bigger road construction project impacting a much larger portion of Mahtomedi is scheduled this summer for one of the main arteries out of town — Wildwood Road, aka County Road 12, or Highway 244. Construction will involve the entire roadway, from Century Avenue all the way down to Veterans Memorial Park.
Council passed a resolution receiving the feasibility report of the consulting engineer and calling for a public improvement hearing concerning the CSAH 12 street improvement project. The public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at City Hall.
The state of Minnesota is turning over jurisdiction of Wildwood Road to Washington County. The county will undertake a complete $7 million makeover as part of the turnback project. Mahtomedi will contribute approximately $300,000 of the costs, using money from its enterprise funds and through assessments.
Construction will include pavement rehabilitation, new concrete curb and gutter, storm sewer modifications, trail and sidewalk extensions and improvements, and pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements.
Pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements include a signal and crosswalks at the intersection with Wedgewood Drive; crosswalks with median refuges at Aldi’s, Ridge Way and View Road/Old Wildwood Road; a connection to the Lake Links Trail; wider paved shoulders along the causeway; dedicated left turn lanes for motorists turning onto Ridge Way, Old Wildwood Road, Birchwood Road and Lincolntown Avenue; narrower travel lanes, which is known to have a calming effect on traffic speeds; stormwater treatment at Lost Lake; and new pavement, signing and striping throughout the project.
Following the Feb. 15 public hearing, the final design is due by March. Washington County will open bids in early April and award contracts in early May. Construction is expected to start in the summer and end this fall. The assessment hearing is likely to take place in October, after construction is complete.
In other infrastructure news from the Jan. 18 meeting: Something is finally being done about the eroded ditch on Greenwood Street. The city’s engineering firm, WSB, completed the Greenwood ditch erosion and volume control study earlier this year and will now provide plans and specifications, project management and construction observation for the project. Design will move forward now that council approved WSB’s engineering services proposal for the work. The cost of engineering design is not to exceed $32,500. The firm proposes to complete the design by spring — in time to start construction during the summer and fall of this year.
The waters of Pond 80 expanding across Lincolntown Avenue could become a vision of the past, after council approved the proposal from WSB for engineering services for the Lincolntown Avenue drainage improvement project. During the heavy rain years ending last summer, the city ran pumps and hoses from one pond to another in attempt to keep the waters of Pond 80, located behind the former Lakeside Club, off the road. The goal of the project is to reduce those stormwater pumping needs by constructing a storm sewer that allows Pond 80 to drain east across Lincolntown Avenue and north to Pond 83, before the existing storm sewer system conveys it to White Bear Lake. The project will include repairing and replacing sunken curbing and guard rail, and addressing slope failures along Lincolntown Avenue where flooding took place.
In yet more stormwater news, the city has hired an engineer to complete tasks associated with retaining its storm water permit. Each year, the city renews its Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). This is preceded by a variety of tasks such as recordkeeping of illicit discharges, preparing an annual report for the MPCA, training staff to avoid illicit discharge into the storm sewer system, educating the public on how to avoid illicit discharges into the storm sewer system, writing articles about storm sewer care in the city newsletter and conducting an annual public hearing. The city’s engineering firm, WSB, will take care of all of these tasks in 2022 for $13,430. The city had budgeted $15,000 for these services in 2022.
The city pays its bills for all the construction done around the city. On Jan. 18, council approved construction pay voucher No. 5 (final) for $58,004.59 to North Valley Inc. for the 2021 street improvement project.
Sometimes it is the private property owners who do the constructing. Council approved the request of a property owner at 142 Locust Street for a variance to allow a decrease in the required front yard setback for the purpose of constructing an addition to the home, as well as a detached garage. The front yard setback is required to be 30 feet, but 22 feet is requested. The desire to increase space to make the home livable is definitely reasonable, City Planner Hannah Rybak said. The Planning Commission at its Jan. 12 meeting unanimously recommended approval of the variance with no conditions. Neighbors on either side and across street from the property have signed an application form indicating support.
Due to the requirements of best government data practices, council directed the city attorney to seek an advisory opinion from the Department of Administration about whether the Minnesota Bowhunters Resource Base must allow the release of hunters’ names under the Government Data Practices Act.
The council next meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at City Hall, 600 Stillwater Road.
Loretta B. Harding is a contributing writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
