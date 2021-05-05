The Press recently interviewed Mahtomedi resident Vicki Toups Sheaffer about the publication of her new children's book, “Oh Mother How Funny,” in collaboration with Kristie Kaiser Frudden, also of Mahtomedi, who created the artwork in the book.
Sheaffer was inspired to publish the children's board book as a way to connect with her new grandchild, who she couldn't visit right away because of COVID-19. The words she put to paper were of a poem that had been passed down through four generations in her family—now five.
“I call it a love story in the time of corona,” said Sheaffer.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself?
A: My grandmothers, one a journalist, the other an English and penmanship teacher, encouraged me to begin writing at a young age, inspiring a lifelong passion. Kristie and I have lived in the same neighborhood for over two decades, becoming friends early on through our children. Kristie has been inspired by young artists through her 25-year career teaching art in Minnesota public schools. She earned her MFA from Minneapolis College of Art and Design in 2008.
Q: The book was inspired by an 1832 poem by Eliza Lee Follen. Tell us what you know about the history of the poem.
A: Mrs. Follen wrote songs, poems and lullabies for little ones in the early 19th century and what you read now is the evolution of a nursery song called “The New Moon.” The “Funny Moon" is how it came down to me through my mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. It’s written from the imaginative perspective of a child telling his mother how funny the moon looks in its crescent shape and what they would do if they were up “there.”
Q: What inspired you to publish the poem in a children’s book?
A: Kristie had recently retired from teaching, and fresh-air walks together became a frequent part of our shelter-in-place routine. I was searching for ways to connect with my first grandchild, due to be born in August but far away in Charleston, South Carolina. Due to the global pandemic, it wasn’t possible to be physically present with my son and daughter-in-law, so the idea of sharing family through a generationally enjoyed lullaby struck a chord. The vision was to create a children’s board book to present to the baby and the baby’s parents at Christmas.
Q: What was the process of publishing this book? Have either of you published anything before?
A: We both liked the idea of printing the poem in board book form so little fingers could more easily turn pages that are thick, glossy and won’t tear, helping them to become more involved in the reading process.
Kristie’s dreamy illustrations brought each stanza to life and through an amazing social network community, Long Overdue Books, “Oh Mother How Funny” became a reality. As the creative process moved forward, we were encouraged to think beyond a single print run and explored the possibility of a larger printing. We also created a soft plush pillow companion designed from Kristie’s unique crescent moon illustration found on the final page of the book.
This is the first official publication as a collaborative work between us.
Q: What do you hope readers of all ages will gain from the story?
A: We hope that this book reminds readers of all ages to look UP! To let their imaginations soar through the night sky and to dream possibilities. It is our joy to help promote a love of books beginning with our youngest readers through the rhythm and rhyme of soothing bedtime stories that comfort, inspire and entertain and to continue to connect generations as they read together.
Q: Where is the book sold?
A: Currently online through Long Overdue Books and now through Bébé du Nord, an online store that showcases heirloom quality products for babies. Bébé du Nord is part of Minnesota based in-home infant care provider North Star Newborns. We hope to eventually work with local bookstores and boutique gift shops. Through sales of the book and/or plush pillow package, folks are helping to support Children’s Literacy Initiative, whose mission is to teach early literacy best practices to create powerful readers, writers and thinkers.
Q: Do you have any plans for future works?
A: Oh, yes we do! With Kristie expecting her first grandchild this summer, look for more works from us geared toward young readers! Your readers can follow us on Instagram @soft.landings.2021 and see more works from Kristie on her website: kristiekaiserfruddenwildridgestudio.com
