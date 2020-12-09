WHITE BEAR LAKE — The longtime nursery on County Road E, famously landmarked by a witty sign, will likely be plowed under for homes.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of a preliminary plat to subdivide one 5-acre parcel into nine single-family residential lots at 1800 County Road E.

A local limited liability company (LLC) called 321 Group made the request. The LLC is working with the family of the late Don Rooney to develop the property.

Rooney, who died a year ago at age 96, was famous for his humorous message sign that carried quips, quotes and observations about life. The World War II Navy veteran lived on the small farm since 1937 and raised eight children there with his late wife, Catherine. During peak years, his nursery was a 10-acre piece offering plants, shrubs and trees. In 1987, the property was replatted to 4.6 acres.

The subdivision, called Blustone Villas, is on the south side of County Road E east of Linden Avenue. It will be a

senior-friendly, but not exclusive, community with a homeowners association. A new public cul-de-sac will mirror Rooney Place to the south with similarly sized lots; there will be no new street connection.

Staff noted at the Nov. 30 Planning Commission meeting that the site is guided “low density residential,” which aims for an overall density of three to nine units per acre, according to the city's Comprehensive Plan. The proposed development would be 1.96 lots per acre, which is lower than desired.

Also noted was the family’s desire to keep the residence and associated structures (Lot 4). That makes Lot 4 larger than average, over an acre in size. Therefore, if both Lot 4 and the stormwater pond are removed from the calculation, the density is 2.54 — considerably closer to the desired number.

Staff recommended approval of the project, with conditions, as it provides additional housing sites "that fit within the character of the established neighborhood."

Commission members unanimously supported the project, which now goes to City Council.