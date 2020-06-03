A little ‘boat parade’ launched on Memorial Day; more planned

With practically every public event being called off since mid-March, one Mahtomedi lakeside resident conceived an idea for a safe, fun get-together.
How about a boat parade on White Bear Lake?
“We had our first one Monday night, as something to do for Memorial Day,” reported Angela Churchill. “We’d like to do one each month.”
Churchill made some calls and rounded up eight families who brought nine boats to the first parade. Additional families were interested but had already made plans. Churchill’s family rode in a pontoon boat decorated with a lighted flag and fireworks lights.
The little armada launched from Mahtomedi Beach and drove around the east bay along the Mahtomedi and Birchwood shorelines. “Ideally, we’d like to go around the whole lake,” said Churchill about future parades.
“It’s a way to safely get out and build community, enjoy lake life, and have something positive to look forward to,” she explained. “With so many things being canceled, we have very limited ways to socialize.”
The next planned boat parade is slated for June 20.
“That one will be to celebrate graduations from high school and college,” said Churchill.
“We want to get the word out and get more boats. All manner of boats are welcome. All they need to do is show up at 7 p.m. at Mahtomedi Beach.”
Tentatively planned are a patriotic-themed boat parade in July and a “personal creativity” themed parade in August, Churchill said.
